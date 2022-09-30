“There was something weird about how he said he was done” – Andrew Whitworth says he didn’t buy Tom Brady’s retirement before Buccaneers QB’s U-turn 

When Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady retired from the game of football in the off-season in early February, it was a shock, and many people were in disbelief.

Brady changed his mind and un-retired after 40 days. He announced he'd be returning for a 23rd NFL season. It seemed as if the football world took a collective sigh of relief when he decided to return. Fans were excited to see Brady for, at least, another season. Many didn't believe that Tom Brady would stay retired and knew he'd return at one point.

Super Bowl champion Andrew Whitworth insists he never really believed Tom Brady's retirement announcement. He spoke with Rachel Annamarie DeMita on her YouTube channel about how he didn't think it added up when Brady announced his retirement.

Whitworth said:

"It didn't add up to me. I don't know. You know, it's one of those things it's easy to say it in hindsight. But there was something weird about how he kind of said he was done that I don't know. It didn't add up to me, so it didn't really shock me when he came back."

Whitworth joked that he appreciated Brady letting him get to the NFC Championship and Super Bowl and joked that it made him the oldest guy left in the league.

"I do appreciate him allowing me to have, you know, the NFC championship and the Super Bowl, but basically about a two-week period where I got to be the oldest guy on the NFL plane. So I thought, you know, maybe that was the year I actually joked with him afterwards that that's the only reason he did it is let me have my moment. I mean, what a great quarterback a goat."

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 2-1 through their first three games of the 2022-2023 season

Brady joined the Buccaneers in 2020 and is in his third season with the team after leaving the New England Patriots after 20 years.

In his first season with the Bucs, Brady won his seventh Super Bowl and gave Tampa Bay their second Super Bowl victory in franchise history. Last season, the Bucs lost to the Rams in the divisional round of the playoffs.

This seasons will likely be Brady's last season. Therefore, this could be his last run at another Super Bowl victory.

