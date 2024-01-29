Andy Reid breaks silence on Kadarius Toney's injury status after Chiefs WR's NSFW rant and accusations

Kansas City Chiefs receiver Kadarius Toney made quite the splash before their AFC championship game against the Baltimore Ravens. Toney was inactive and was seen on the injury report, but what he said on his Instagram live post raised the collective eyebrow.

In an expletive rant, Toney suggested that his injury was made up by the Chiefs and that nothing was wrong with him. Fans needed clarification of Toney's claims, and it now appears that we have it as Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has spoken.

Reid was on Sports Radio 810 WHB and was asked about Toney's reaction.

Reid said:

“He’ll be back out there, and we’ll see how he does. He's been on the injury report; that's not made up."

Given how explosive Toney's claim was, it will make for interesting viewing to see if he is going to be active for the Super Bowl in two weeks.

Could Kadarius Toney play for Chiefs in the Super Bowl?

Given that the Chiefs will need all their weapons, there is a chance that Kadarius Toney could return, but has his rant potentially cost him a spot in the Super Bowl?

Reid said that Toney is also "working through some things," including the birth of his child, which some have thought is the real reason why he missed the AFC championship game.

So it is going to make for an interesting watch to see how Kadarius Toney progresses at practice over the next two weeks if he isn't injured. One would imagine that he should be a full participant in each session.

The Chiefs are going toe-to-toe with the San Francisco 49ers and while Toney has had his drop issues this season, having him on the field gives Kansas City another weapon.

But how the franchise reacts to Toney calling them liars will be a fascinating thing to see play out.