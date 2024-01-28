Kadarius Toney drops bombshell, accuses Chiefs of lying about his hip injury with WR ruled out of AFC Championship Game vs Ravens

Kadarius Toney was ruled out for the AFC Championship Game for the Kansas City Chiefs with an injury, but he's coming forward and claiming that that's not the case. In fact, he believes the team is lying about his status so they can keep him on the bench for the most important game of the season.

Toney was ruled out on Saturday, but he went live on Instagram to clear the air. He said:

"I'm not hurt. Suck my d**k. It goes from hip to ankle to this to that."

He wasn't seen in the video, but he had plenty to say about the purported Kadarius Toney injury. Ruled out with a hip injury, the star wide receiver seems to be indicating that it's a fabricated ailment to keep him on the sidelines.

After being pretty instrumental in their Super Bowl victory last year, including a key punt return that turned the tide back to the Chiefs, Toney has had a very tough year.

He had crucial drops that led to losses and even led to interceptions for Patrick Mahomes. The team has been hampered by his inconsistency all season long, and he's inactive for what is the biggest game yet. It just might not be with an injury, if Toney's IG live claims are to be believed.

Kadarius Toney not on the field for Kansas City vs. Baltimore

Heading to visit the Baltimore Ravens this year is a daunting task. It's going to be a huge game and the Chiefs are not favored. They'll need a huge game from everyone to get a win, but that won't include Kadarius Toney.

Kadarius Toney is not playing

The Chiefs' wide receiver room has been much maligned this year. Their drops have cost them in key situations, with potentially a few wins being dropped because of mistakes made by Toney, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and others.

With mistakes proving even more costly during the postseason, Toney won't be out on the field. Whether it's truly because of a hip injury or because the team just can't afford to have him out there is up to the viewer.