Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs won their first game of the season in Week 2. They defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 17-9 and came away with a big result.

However, despite the win, the offense led by Mahomes didn't look good. They committed multiple penalties and turnovers that could have proven costly. Head Coach Andy Reid isn't happy with what he has seen from his offense so far and talked about it.

Here's what coach Reid said as per Nate Taylor of the Athletic:

"We can't have the mistakes. I have a good feel for what we have. I don't like what we're doing. I'm not big on turnovers & I'm not big on penalties. We have too many of them right now."

Patrick Mahomes finished the game completing 29 of his 41 passes for 304 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. The return of Travis Kelce helped the offense, but they still have to make major improvements.

Kadarius Toney, who was coming off an unforgettable game aginst the Detroit Lions in Week 1 looked confident. He did lose the ball once but finished the game with five receptions for 35 yards on five targets.

Skyy Moore also scored a touchdown and showed signs of improvement. Right tackle Jawaan Taylor committed several penalties in the game against the Jaguars, and he will hope to limit those.

Now it's up to Andy Ried, and Mahomes to make this offense get better in the coming weeks as their defense has been dominant so far.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will face the Bears in Week 3

Patrick Mahomes: Chiefs Jaguars Football

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Chicago Bears, who are 0-2 to start the season and are struggling massively. Quarterback Justin Fields hasn't looked good, and the Chiefs' defense could make things very tough for him.

As for Patrick Mahomes and the offense, this game will be the perfect opportunity to redeem themselves. They are capable of putting up a high score on them, and given how the Bears' defense has played so far, it could be a blowout.

Apart from the Chiefs, the three other teams in the AFC West lost their games, so the Super Bowl champions are still in a great position to win their division despite a shaky start.