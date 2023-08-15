Andy Reid once channeled inner Monica Geller after Chiefs Super Bowl LVII run

Andy Reid is known as the pillar of strength who turned the Kansas City Chiefs into one of the most successful teams in the NFL. But do fans know he's also a "really skinny guy"?

The head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs loves to indulge in scrumptious cheeseburgers and delectable pizza. However, he thinks that many fans do not know one important thing about him.

When Reid appeared on the hit podcast of the Kelce brothers, Jason Kelce asked him a question.

"What’s the narrative about Andy Reid that you feel is unfair or maybe not correct?"

He said:

"I’m really a skinny guy. It’s just the cameras put a lot of weight on me."

He continued, "Listen, I don’t know. I probably don’t have a sense of humor."

The coach might be wrong because he cracked the same joke that Courtney Cox's character, Monica Geller, from F.R.I.E.N.D.S., cracked in the second season of the show.

Andy Reid spoke about the Kansas City loss against the Saints

In the preseason matchup, the Kansas City Chiefs suffered a narrow 26-24 defeat against the New Orleans Saints. Head coach Andy Reid candidly acknowledged that the team's performance fell short of its best, with certain players exhibiting a sluggish start to the game.

The initial defensive efforts of the starting lineup encountered challenges in containing the offensive prowess of the New Orleans Saints, masterfully orchestrated by quarterback Derek Carr.

Compounding the Chiefs' hurdles, the first-string offense grappled with difficulties, notably faltering on a pivotal fourth-and-1 situation. Coach Reid forthrightly accepted accountability for a misjudged play call, emphasizing the necessity of revisiting and refining their strategic approach.

Amidst the setbacks, the preseason emerges as a valuable opportunity for burgeoning talents such as Felix Anudike-Uzomah and Rashee Rice to acquire vital in-game experience.

Coach Reid and his team are resolutely focused on the imperative task of enhancing their overall performance and honing their individual contributions.

As the Chiefs navigate this phase of preparation, the spotlight is squarely on introspective growth and incremental improvements, aligning their collective efforts to uphold their standards and progress toward a more promising trajectory.