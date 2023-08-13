Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs left the field in their last game as Super Bowl LVII champions. On Sunday, they were in New Orleans for the first preseason game to face the Saints. Both teams decided to get their starting quarterbacks some reps early on to get their feet wet.

Derek Carr, who signed with New Orleans this offseason, was 6-for-8 for 70 yards and a touchdown. Mahomes played just one series, going 2-for-2 with just 15 passing yards and no points.

Although Mahomes didn't see much time, it still gave NFL fans a chance to roast the two-time Super Bowl winner. The NFL tweeted a video of Saints backup quarterback Jameis Winston throwing a touchdown pass. The comments section was bombarded with fans saying the Chiefs' run is over.

The comments came due to the fact that Kansas City was down 14-0 in the first quarter. It's worth noting that Patrick Mahomes didn't have his favorite target in tight end Travis Kelce, who didn't suit up.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs' first preseason game had fans on Twitter talking about the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Patrick Mahomes applauds Jags QB's magnificent play

The Jacksonville Jaguars had a breakout season in 2022. On Saturday, the team took the first step in backing up last season with another successful run. First it was a 28-23 win in a preseason matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

In the fourth quarter, third-string quarterback Nathan Rourke had everyone's attention. He drove the Jags down the field on a eight-play, 75-yard drive. That wasn't even the most magnificent accomplishment he had in the game.

On a 21-yard touchdown pass to Qadree Ollison, he avoided three Cowboys defenders. As he was being taken down, he was on one knee and threw a pass.

The play went viral on social media as everyone couldn't get enough of what they were seeing. It even caught the eye of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who referred to Rourke's pass as "nasty."

The 25-year-old quarterback who hails from Canada played the last two seasons with the British Columbia Lions of the Canadian Football League. In January 2023, he signed a three-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.