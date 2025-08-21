Andy Reid was involved in shocking gunfire scare at Chiefs facility last July as new report reveals crucial details on accident

A shocking piece of news about the Kansas City Chiefs' coach, Andy Reid, has come to light 15 months after a shooting incident took place. In May 2024, Reid was working in his office at the Chiefs' practice facility, fresh off a Super Bowl victory. However, the quiet May day became a safety concern as a bullet flew into the HC's office while he was inside.Thankfully, the bullet did not hit anyone present in the room at the time. It hit a wall merely 15 feet away from the 67-year-old's desk.The investigation of the incident is still ongoing, and no charges have been filed yet as the shooter is still unknown. Two other bullets were also fired that day, but no injury was reported. Following the incident, Reid's office was reinforced with bulletproof glass. As of now, the franchise has declined to comment on the incident.Kansas City Chiefs' head coach Andy Reid opens up about facing backlash following Super Bowl lossAndy Reid and the Chiefs were chasing a three-peat last season. However, the Philadelphia Eagles ruined their plans. Ever since the tough defeat, many have been predicting Kansas' downfall. However, Reid silenced all the doubters by making a bold statement. He said that it's all just noise and he is proud of his players.&quot;I don't care about the noise,&quot; Reid said on Aug. 12 (per NFL.com). &quot;Go win the game. You understand because there were so many close games, but that's the National Football League, so I was proud of the guys and how they handled those.&quot; &quot;When it's all said, it's winning the game. We have winners, and they figured it out. I was proud of them for that. We don't listen to all the noise. If you do that, you're gonna go crazy and then you're not gonna have fun, right?&quot; he added.It will be interesting to see if Reid will lead his team to another Super Bowl run this season.