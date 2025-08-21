  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Andy Reid was involved in shocking gunfire scare at Chiefs facility last July as new report reveals crucial details on accident

Andy Reid was involved in shocking gunfire scare at Chiefs facility last July as new report reveals crucial details on accident

By Gurjyot Singh Dadial
Published Aug 21, 2025 16:12 GMT
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Seattle Seahawks - Source: Imagn
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Seattle Seahawks (Credits: IMAGN)

A shocking piece of news about the Kansas City Chiefs' coach, Andy Reid, has come to light 15 months after a shooting incident took place. In May 2024, Reid was working in his office at the Chiefs' practice facility, fresh off a Super Bowl victory. However, the quiet May day became a safety concern as a bullet flew into the HC's office while he was inside.

Ad

Thankfully, the bullet did not hit anyone present in the room at the time. It hit a wall merely 15 feet away from the 67-year-old's desk.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The investigation of the incident is still ongoing, and no charges have been filed yet as the shooter is still unknown. Two other bullets were also fired that day, but no injury was reported. Following the incident, Reid's office was reinforced with bulletproof glass. As of now, the franchise has declined to comment on the incident.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Kansas City Chiefs' head coach Andy Reid opens up about facing backlash following Super Bowl loss

Andy Reid and the Chiefs were chasing a three-peat last season. However, the Philadelphia Eagles ruined their plans. Ever since the tough defeat, many have been predicting Kansas' downfall. However, Reid silenced all the doubters by making a bold statement. He said that it's all just noise and he is proud of his players.

Ad
"I don't care about the noise," Reid said on Aug. 12 (per NFL.com). "Go win the game. You understand because there were so many close games, but that's the National Football League, so I was proud of the guys and how they handled those."
"When it's all said, it's winning the game. We have winners, and they figured it out. I was proud of them for that. We don't listen to all the noise. If you do that, you're gonna go crazy and then you're not gonna have fun, right?" he added.

It will be interesting to see if Reid will lead his team to another Super Bowl run this season.

About the author
Gurjyot Singh Dadial

Gurjyot Singh Dadial

Twitter icon

I love football and WWE!

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications