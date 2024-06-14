Andy Reid offers subtle nod to Travis Kelce's girlfriend Taylor Swift at Chiefs' Super Bowl 2024 ring ceremony

Travis Kelce attended the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII ring ceremony on Thursday night at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. The tight end arrived solo at the event as Taylor Swift is currently touring in England.

Fans noticed Chiefs head coach Andy Reid's accessory at the ring ceremony and believed it was a nod to the Grammy winner.

The Kansas City Chiefs shared a post on X of Reid opening his custom Super Bowl ring box for the first time. The veteran head coach wore a friendship bracelet on his right wrist, which can be seen in the photos.

Taylor Swift's fan base, better known as 'Swifties', wear friendship bracelets to her concerts. Travis Kelce even stated that he made his own friendship bracelet when he attended her concert before the two started dating.

Whether Andy Reid's friendship bracelet is related to Swift or perhaps gifted to him from someone else is unknown.

Taylor Swift makes virtual appearance at Chiefs' ring ceremony

Taylor Swift may have been thousands of miles away from Kansas City during the team's ring ceremony but she still made an appearance. Chariah Gordon, the longtime partner of wide receiver Mecole Hardman, went live on Instagram during the ceremony.

Swift joined the Instagram live and sent several comments, including one where she spoke of joining the celebrations from Liverpool, England. The pop star also expressed her excitement for Mecole Hardman re-signing with the Kansas City Chiefs on a one-year deal.

"AND WE GET ANOTHER YEAR OF MECOLE."

Hardman caught the three-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes to secure the Super Bowl LVIII overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Mahomes will get another year with one of his favorite offensive targets.

The Grammy-winning singer showed her excitement for the team receiving their championship rings before logging off from Instagram live.