Andy Reid provides clarity on Rashee Rice as Chiefs begin phase one of voluntary workouts

Rashee Rice finds himself in major legal trouble for his role in the Dallas car crash, but there may not be much overall harm to his NFL career. It remains unclear what the league is going to do, and the team hasn't stated a punishment, either.

For now, he's still on the team and will play without hindrance. Andy Reid, head coach, offered up some clarity on what the situation is now. Things, according to the coach, are progressing as normal while the legal situation runs its course. Until then, the team isn't doing much differently.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fox reporter Harold Kuntz revealed on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"Andy Reid says he’s had an opportunity to talk to Rashee Rice and will let the legal course take its place. Reid expects Rice to participate in the voluntary Zoom Meetings in the 1st phase."

As the Kansas City Chiefs begin the very first phase of the offseason, which involves virtual meetings that are completely voluntary, Reid expects Rice to be there. This indicates that the team isn't planning on releasing him or anything of that nature.

Will Rashee Rice face a suspension?

With jail time for the incident unlikely, Rashee Rice is probably not going to lose his NFL career over this. He will, however, more than likely face a suspension, and it could be lengthy.

Rashee Rice will probably be suspended

A multitude of charges has been levied against the wide receiver, including aggravated assault. None of that bodes well for his future, and no suspension would be very surprising.

As far as how long that suspension it will be, that remains to be seen. The legal proceedings have to take place before all the information is out. Once that happens, the NFL will have enough to suspend and set the length of his ban.

It's unlikely that he gets a full season ban, but a few games is very likely. Any time an NFL player gets hit with criminal charges, the NFL has generally suspended them for at least a few games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback