Rashee Rice aggravated assault: Defense attorney highlights likelihood of jail time for Chiefs WR

Rashee Rice's role in the Dallas car crash has been made clear, with eight criminal charges being levied at the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver over the incident. With that serious of an issue staring him down, it's worth pondering if his NFL career is over or if he's headed to prison. According to one source, that's pretty unlikely.

Expand Tweet

Drew Davenport, who is not just a fantasy football guru but a working defense attorney, said it's very unlikely that Rice faces jail time. Since this is really the first time Rice has been in any sort of trouble, Davenport can't see a reality where they punish him that harshly.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

That said, things are far from unserious. Davenport noted that he's still not overly concerned for what's to face Rice, but did admit that this is certainly worse than it seemed or could have been.

The fact that he's being hit with an aggravated assault charge among the eight counts is concerning, but Rice appears to be handling the situation as well as he can legally and seems remorseful, which could help him in the long run.

Right now, there's no indication what the future truly holds for Rice as this is still a developing story.

Could Rashee Rice face an NFL suspension over Dallas car crash?

Any time there is a legal proceeding for an NFL player's crime or even the charge or allegation of a crime, a suspension is very likely. There's no word yet on whether or not the NFL will suspend Rashee Rice, but it's probable. They've suspended players for less in the past.

Will Rashee Rice go to jail or be suspended?

Rice has a warrant for arrest, which is usually a good indication that some sort of punishment to his football is on the way. Whether or not he does spend time in jail is irrelevant to that.

As for the Kansas City Chiefs, there's also no telling what they will do. Teams have released players in legal trouble before, but there's no indication of what the Chiefs are thinking and how they might respond.