WATCH: Dashcam footage shown of Chiefs WR Rashee Rice allegedly involved in a car accident

By Rit Nanda
Modified Mar 31, 2024 21:15 GMT
Kansas City Chiefs v Arizona Cardinals
Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has allegedly been involved in a car accident in Dallas and now a horrific dashcam footage has emerged. A Corvette reportedly belonging to him was said to be racing another Lamborghini and that caused a six-car accident. The perpetrators allegedly left the scene and are now wanted.

Now, a dashcam video reportedly showing the exact moment the crash happened has emerged. It shows a couple of people exiting on their own, before moving away from one of the cars involved.

Edited by Rit Nanda
