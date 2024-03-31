WATCH: Dashcam footage shown of Chiefs WR Rashee Rice allegedly involved in a car accident

Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has allegedly been involved in a car accident in Dallas and now a horrific dashcam footage has emerged. A Corvette reportedly belonging to him was said to be racing another Lamborghini and that caused a six-car accident. The perpetrators allegedly left the scene and are now wanted.

Now, a dashcam video reportedly showing the exact moment the crash happened has emerged. It shows a couple of people exiting on their own, before moving away from one of the cars involved.

Expand Tweet