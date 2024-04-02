Who is Rashee Rice's lawyer? Meet Texas Sen. Royce West who handled Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' paternity suit

Rashee Rice's Chiefs continue to get hit with unsightly headlines this offseason. Between the shooting at the victory parade, the Mecole Hardman game-leak allegations, a potential move and now Rashee Rice, the team has had their hands full.

Reese stands accused of taking part in reckless driving resulting in a six-car accident. Per WFAA via AP, one of the cars involved in the accident was leased out to the wide receiver. Dashcam footage of the incident has surfaced, adding more evidence against the WR.

However, Rice has lawyered up. Lauren Castle of Law360 reports State Sen. Royce West will represent the WR in court. The lawyer has a history of dealing with big-name NFL associates, including Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Jones had used West in a paternity suit in the past.

West already nabbed a victory for Rice as he won a stay of proceedings, opening a question of whether his state senatorial duties could clash with the case's schedule.

More on Rashee Rice's lawyer Royce West

West was first elected to the Senate in November 1992. He was named among one of the 25 most powerful people in Texas politics by Texas Monthly.

West is currently an attorney and the managing partner of West & Associates, LLP, a law firm, according to the Texas State Senate's official website. He is also a managing partner at the firm.

West's handling of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' paternity case has been in the news of late. Despite his best efforts, Jones was ordered to take a paternity test to determine if he is the father of a woman named Alexandra Davis. Davis' lawsuit against the NFL owner claims that he had a relationship with Davis' mother in the 1990s.

Rashee Rice's rollercoaster rookie year wraps with legal battle

Rashee Rice at AFC wild-card playoffs - Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs WR hasn't been in the NFL for a full calendar year. Yet, he has arguably had a more eventful career than many players have in ten years. The Chiefs selected the WR in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He slid into the top role out wide for Patrick Mahomes.

Analysts and fans grew restless with Rashee Rice and the rest of the WR room as no clear star emerged. However, by the end of the season, Rice had risen to be the top WR for the team, nearly netting 1000 yards as a rookie. In his rookie season, he earned 79 catches for 938 yards and seven touchdowns.

Following the regular season, the WR partook in a Super Bowl from the wild-card round through the divisional round, the conference championship and the Super Bowl.

Following the win over Brock Purdy, the WR joined the team in celebrating their accomplishment. However, a month before celebrating one full year in the NFL, in late March, the WR faces legal trouble surrounding his alleged actions in Dallas.