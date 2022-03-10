Who is Alexandra Davis? 25-year-old woman claims Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is her biological father 

Jerry Jones, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys, has been hit with a lawsuit in Dallas County, Texas, by a woman named Alexandra Davis. The lawsuit claims that Jones and the mother of the 25-year-old had a relationship in the 1990s, which led to her being conceived.

ThePowerofOne @ThePowerofOne98 #BabiesMatter dallasnews.com/news/courts/20… #AlexandraDavis says no more to @dallascowboys #JerryJones who paid her mother to be quiet about having an affair resulting in her birth. He told her wasn’t able to have children. #Shame #AlexandraDavis says no more to @dallascowboys #JerryJones who paid her mother to be quiet about having an affair resulting in her birth. He told her wasn’t able to have children. #Shame #BabiesMatter dallasnews.com/news/courts/20…

Davis also asserts that the Cowboys owner and her mother, Cynthia Davis Spencer, reached an agreement that compelled him to fiscally support the mother and child. In exchange for this financial support, the two women had to agree to never publicly discuss who Alexandra's biological father was.

Who is Alexandra Davis?

Davis (right) with mother Cynthia Davis Spencer Source: NBA Title Chase

Alexandra Davis is currently a congressional aide who works for United States Representative Ronny Jackson, a Republican from Amarillo, Texas. Davis grew up in North Texas, and she and her mother were also known as "Cindy and Alex," cast members on the third season of the Dallas reality TV show Big Rich Texas.

The pair were the newcomers for the last season of the reality show, where Davis’ mother was introduced as a single mom "living off a trust fund."

Jerry Jones sued by 25-year-old woman

Arizona Cardinals v Dallas Cowboys

The owner of the Dallas Cowboys has been hit with a paternity suit from a 25-year-old woman claiming he is her biological father who bound her family to secrecy after he allegedly pursued her mother and fathered a child with her.

The congressional aide, who resides in Washington, D.C., filed a lawsuit against the 79-year-old billionaire owner, stating he paid her and her mother, Cynthia Davis Spencer, $375,000 to stay silent about their relationship, which started in 1995.

Nataly Keomoungkhoun 🌟 @natalykeo NEW: A 25 y/o woman is suing Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and alleges that he is her biological father. Court docs say Jones & the woman's mother agreed on a settlement to financially support them as long as they didn’t say he was the father. dallasnews.com/news/courts/20… NEW: A 25 y/o woman is suing Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and alleges that he is her biological father. Court docs say Jones & the woman's mother agreed on a settlement to financially support them as long as they didn’t say he was the father. dallasnews.com/news/courts/20…

According to the lawsuit, Davis was restricted to a confidentiality agreement signed by her mother when she was a year old. The settlement created two trusts for both Davis and her mother under the condition that they kept Jones' identity as Davis' father a secret.

Per the lawsuit, the 25-year-old says she has lived her life:

"Fatherless and in secret and in fear that if she should tell anyone who her father was, she and her mother would lose financial support, or worse.”

Davis has asked the court to free her from the behind-closed-doors agreement that her mother agreed to when she was a baby and to be acknowledged under the law as the daughter of the Cowboys owner, whose projected net worth is $10.7 billion. Jones has yet to release a statement with respect to the lawsuit.

Edited by Windy Goodloe