Chiefs WR Rashee Rice's lawyer issues statement after Dallas car accident

Rashee Rice's lawyer has issued a statement after his alleged involvement in a car accident in Dallas. Acting on his behalf, Royce West of West & Associates, LLP, said,

"On behalf of Rashee Rice, his thoughts are with everyone impacted by the automobile accident on Saturday. Rashee is cooperating with local authorities and will take all necessary steps to address this situation responsibly. Any and all requests for comments can be directed to his attorney Mr. Royce West of West & Associated, LLP."

Everything we know so far about Dallas accident involving Rashee Rice’s car

While it has been established that Rashee Rice's car was involved in the accident that took place in Dallas, there is no confirmation whether he was driving at the time. The lawyer's comments did nothing to clarify that matter. However, he is suspected of being the driver and then exiting the scene.

The accident reportedly took place when a Corvette belonging to the wide receiver and a Lamborghini was racing in Dallas. That led to a six-car accident where two people were allegedly injured and had to be taken to a hospital.

Police are reportedly still searching for him and consider him a person of interest. Of the people filmed leaving the scene, there was no positive confirmation if one of them was the wide receiver. Those involved are said to have fled the scene because allegedly there were weapons in the car and were reportedly taken out before their exit.

There are other reports about some cleats being found in the car in his name, which were reportedly stolen from a charity event earlier in the day.

Beyond the statement by Rashee Rice, his team has also released a statement through President Mark Donovan, who said in a radio appearance,

“In all of these situations, you have to wait for all of the facts. We don’t have all of the facts .. we will get to the bottom of it and we will act accordingly.”

There is a lot that is still unclear and as and when Rashee Rice's lawyers release more statements, or the police give an update on the matter, we will know more. However, the fear for many is that a young wide receiver, who was just making his career in the NFL, might end up cutting it short because of some bad decisions. We have seen something similar happen with Henry Ruggs and the only silver lining is that the outcome in this accident did not lead to fatality as it did then.