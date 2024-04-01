Rashee Rice's accident has dominated NFL airwaves and Shannon Sharpe blasted the Chiefs wide receiver for his perceived lack of judgement. While it's not yet known if he was in the car when the accident happened, it was definitely his vehicle, and there's a fair chance that he was the one driving it.

Shannon Sharpe was not happy about the whole thing and took aim at both Rashee Rice and those who come after pundits when they give advice to current players. He said:

"When we try to tell them, "we hatin", "Shannon, you done live your life, let that man live his life."

"You see Ocho, a wise man will learn from other's mistakes and a fool must learn from his own. Did you not just see Henry Ruggs get 11 years? Yeah, but that ain't enough."

Shannon Sharpe's former show echoes his points on Rashee Rice as Chiefs wait for more details

It was not just Shannon Sharpe who was making these points. Keyshawn Johnson, who replaced the Hall-of-Fame tight end on Undisputed, had a similar reaction.

He said that he knows Rashee Rice and sent a text to him, which has gone unanswered so far. The former NFL wide receiver also added that the Chiefs player should have known better and that he's hoping that the car was stolen. He also made the point about Henry Ruggs as Shannon Sharpe had done.

Chiefs president Mark Donovan has also responded on behalf of the organization and said that they will withold further comments until all the facts are established. He said:

“In all these situations you have to wait until you have all the facts and frankly, we don’t have all the facts at this point. We’ll get to the bottom of it, we’ll gather the facts and we’ll react accordingly.”

Rashee Rice released a statement through his lawyers, asking all queries to be addressed to them:

"On behalf of Rashee Rice, his thoughts are with everyone impacted by the automobile accident on Saturday. Rashee is cooperating with local authorities and will take all necessary steps to address this situation responsibly."

While we will know more about the case as it progresses, things do not look great for the Chiefs wide receiver.

Instead of celebrating a Super Bowl win before getting ready for next season, he must now contend with this. As Shannon Sharpe said and Keyshawn Johnson reinforced, he should have known better, if the facts establish that he was the one at the scene.