Andy Reid reveals Travis Kelce’s reaction to Taylor Swift boasting about meeting Chiefs HC well before dating TE

The Kansas City Chiefs are riding the high of Taylor Swift all the way to the big game. There were some down moments during her time as a fan of the team, but they're the last AFC squad remaining and are looking to repeat as world champions.

Head coach Andy Reid has seen this ride firsthand, but it's not the first time he's met the superstar singer. In fact, he knew her well before she gained a connection with his current team.

He revealed on Tom Brady's podcast that he knew her from when he coached the Philadelphia Eagles:

“She's been great. I knew her before, from Philadelphia. Her dad played at Delaware and was a big football fan and a good guy. So I had met him there, and her. That was the last thing Travis wanted to hear, was that I knew her before him. She told him I know your coach. And he went ‘Oh!’"

Andy Reid opens up on Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce situation

Some believe Taylor Swift may be a distraction, and some fans aren't too thrilled with their relationship, but that doesn't extend to the team. Andy Reid believes there's been no distraction and that there's no issue with the relationship whatsoever.

Reid said:

“She's a good girl and I'm happy for Travis. There has been no distraction that way at all. And Travis handled it right, she's handled it right, and we just move forward. It hasn't been a problem at all.”

Prior to her connection with this team, Swift used to be an Eagles fan. At her show in their stadium, she revealed that a line from the song gold rush about an Eagles t-shirt was, in fact, team merchandise and not one for the prominent band of the same name.

Naturally, she's a Chiefs fan now since her boyfriend is on the team, but she and her family used to be pretty avid Eagles fans. Now, they'll be cheering on Kelce and company against the San Francisco 49ers.