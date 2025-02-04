Andy Reid's close friend gives his 2 cents on retirement rumors around Chiefs HC ahead of Super Bowl LIX

Andy Reid is preparing his Kansas City Chiefs team for the upcoming matchup against his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. The 66-year-old has already cemented a Hall of Fame coaching career in the NFL, but is he ready to call it a career just yet?

His close friend, former NFL head coach Dick Vermeil, told TMZ Sports this week that he doesn't see Reid retiring after the upcoming Super Bowl.

"I know him well. He is not all finished," Vermeil told TMZ Sports

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Vermeil also compared Reid to some of the greatest head coaches in NFL history.

"I think he's going to go down as an equal to Lombardi, an equal to Bill Belichick -- those kind of guys. Bill Parcells, Tom Landrys of the world. Just a great, great coach," Vermeil added.

Andy Reid signed a five-year contract extension in April 2024 that is reportedly worth $100 million, making him the highest-paid head coach in the NFL.

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt confirms Andy Reid's return in 2025

Rumors have circulated lately speculating that Andy Reid may retire if the Chiefs win their third consecutive Super Bowl title. Those rumors continued to swirl during Monday's Super Bowl Opening Night festivities.

Chiefs CEO and co-owner Clark Hunt put the rumors to rest when speaking to reporters. According to The Athletic's Nate Taylor, Hunt confirmed that Reid will be back coaching the Chiefs in 2025.

“I was always surprised when I heard those rumors because I know how much fun Andy’s having," Hunt said. "He, in a lot of ways, is rejuvenated by the success the team’s had. Certainly, he’s matched with the quarterback that’s the perfect complement for him in Patrick. I know he loves what he’s doing. I know for a fact he’s going to be back next year.”

Expand Tweet

Hunt's confirmation of Reid's intentions to return to the Kansas City Chiefs next season should put the retirement rumors to rest for now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.