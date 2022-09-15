"She didn't know who I was... she was just stiff like a board" - Mother of 5-year-old girl critically injured in car crash involving Chiefs HC Andy Reid's son recalls traumatic series of events

Andy Reid’s son, Britt Reid, was involved in a horrific car accident in 2021 that left a mother and her daughter physically and emotionally scarred. Britt, an assistant coach for the Kansas City Chiefs at the time of the incident, recently pleaded guilty to driving under the influence for a reduced sentence.

Felicia Miller, the mother of the injured girl in the crash, divulged more details of that night in a recent interview with ABC News on Good Morning America:

“I was just freaking out and then finally, we find her, because she's buried under the seats. When I got her outta the car, she was stiff … she was just stiff like a board.”

Miller went on to describe her daughter’s condition:

"She didn't know who I was, so as I'm trying to touch my baby, like, 'Hey, baby,' she was, you know, moving away. And … she didn't recognize me.”

Miller’s daughter suffered critical injuries, including brain trauma. The mother also indicated that her daughter does not remember the night of the crash, and through rehab, she’s re-learning previous activities like dancing. Ariel, now seven years old, has been able to return to school and is steadily improving, according to her mom.

Andy Reid’s son had a history of driving under the influence

Britt Reid received a plea deal for his involvement in the car accident that left Ariel critically injured. His prison sentence was reduced to four years for the 2021 DUI incident. The former coach had previously also pleaded guilty for driving under the influence in 2008.

From 2013 to 2020, he served as an assistant coach for the Chiefs. His roles included defensive quality control, assistant defensive line coach, defensive line coach, and linebackers coach. He is not currently coaching at the NFL, high school, or college level.

The Chiefs currently have Alex Wittingham as their defensive quality control coach. Terry Bradden is the assistant defensive line coach with Joe Cullen as the head defensive line coach. The current linebackers coach is Brendan Daly, who also oversees the run-game coordination.

