"You should apologize for trying to fat shame" , "Body shaming? That’s rude" - NFL fans call out Tony Romo for his problematic comment about Chiefs HC Andry Reid

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid got his first win of the 2022 season and also caught a stray from CBS announcer Tony Romo. Towards the end of the Chiefs' opening week win against the Arizona Cardinals, Romo commented on the Chiefs wrapping up the big win. He insinuated that Coach Reid wanted to cap the big win with "a snack."

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports “Woah baby lets go get a snack.”



Andy Reid catching strays from Tony Romo.

Some NFL fans demanded swift justice for Tony Romo’s seemingly innocuous comments in the court of public opinion:

Others defended Romo by channeling their best Sergeant Hulka (from the classic movie Stripes) impression. For context, Hulka's most famous line in the face of increduility was, "Lighten up, Francis."

jw @James_whit3e @barstoolsports That’s not too bad. Let’s not forget Andy said he was gonna get a McFlurry or something after winning a super bowl lol @barstoolsports That’s not too bad. Let’s not forget Andy said he was gonna get a McFlurry or something after winning a super bowl lol

Other fans took it upon themselves to defend Reid’s honor by criticizing Romo:

Amy Dixon @AmyBernadette20 @barstoolsports Tony Romo has Never won a Super Bowl...he should snack on that. @barstoolsports Tony Romo has Never won a Super Bowl...he should snack on that.😳

April Bau @april5134 @barstoolsports And here I thought Joe Buck was my least favorite commentator. @barstoolsports And here I thought Joe Buck was my least favorite commentator.

Given the short attention span on social media, it didn’t take long for the subject to turn in a totally different direction:

Tony Romo and other former NFL players headline an arms race for on-air talent

When Tony Romo retired from the Dallas Cowboys and NFL football, he immediately signed a 10-year, $180 million broadcasting deal with CBS. The former quarterback has company as television and new streaming broadcast budgets increase that as a result will also handsomely pay other former NFL players.

Another former Cowboys quarterback, Troy Aikman, recently inked a new deal with ESPN for their Monday Night Football broadcast. The multi-year contract is good for $18 million a year, which means Aikman will be earning more per year than 97% of active NFL players.

Tom Brady, who is still playing in the NFL, has already been locked up by Fox Sports for 10 years and $375 million. As of now, Brady has not yet called a single game for FOX but will project to be the highest paid on-air talent calling NFL games.

Peyton Manning and his brother Eli Manning have even entered the broadcasting gig with their popular ManningCast that airs on ESPN2. Reportedly, ESPN is paying Peyton and Eli Manning around $12 to $18 million per year for their 10-game alternate broadcast for Monday Night Football.

The NFL continues to be the most popular and viewed sport in the United States. It should not come as a surprise that major networks and streaming services will want to sign popular former or soon-to-be former NFL players.

