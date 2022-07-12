"First time for everything" - NFL fans react to Cowboys legend Tony Romo pulling off clutch performance in celebrity golf tournament

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current NFL announcer Tony Romo did something this weekend that he's not particularly used to.

The former Cowboy came up clutch in the American Century Championship Golf Tournament. He won his third championship this weekend in a three-way playoff on Sunday.

Fans reacted comically to Romo putting on a clutch performance.

Fans react to Tony Romo's clutch shot

This Twitter user poked fun by saying there's a first time for everything, referencing Romo being clutch for the first time.

This Twitter user said Romo deserved a better coach/GM.

This Twitter user said Romo was never clutch when the Cowboys needed him to be.

This Twitter user said too bad it didn't translate on the field.

This Twitter user wishes he was a clutch quarterback.

This fan is surprised Romo's back didn't give out.

This Twitter user said, at least, he's winning chips somewhere.

Another fan said they're happy he's winning chips somewhere.

This Twitter user said Romo is more clutch at golf than football.

This Twitter user isn't used to hearing Romo and clutch in the same sentence.

Tony Romo's not-so-clutch NFL career

New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys

Tony Romo had a 14-year career in the NFL.

While it took until his fourth season in the league to see the field, Romo was pretty good when he played. In his time with Dallas, he went to four Pro-Bowls. He was a Second-Team All-Pro in 2014. He led the NFL in completions percentage and passer rating in 2014. He is considered one of the greatest quarterbacks in Dallas history.

He threw for 34,183 passing yards, retired with a passer rating of 97.1, and threw 248 touchdowns.

Romo took over for Dallas as their starting quarterback during the 2006 season. He led the Cowboys to the playoffs in his first two seasons in '06 and '07. While he made it to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, he and the Cowboys would lose each time, resulting in an 0-2 playoff record.

Romo would then take Dallas back to the playoffs in 2009. They would earn a 34–14 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the first round of the playoffs. They lost to the Vikings in the next round.

It wasn't until five years later that Romo and the Cowboys would be back in the playoffs.

In the wild card round of the playoffs, Romo led the Cowboys to a 24–20 victory over the Detroit Lions after being down 17-7 at halftime. They would then lose to the Green Bay Packers in the next round.

Romo retired with a post-season record of 2-4. He never made it to the Super Bowl.

