"Hate Dallas got him" - NFL fans react to viral video of Cowboys' Micah Parsons' freakish workout video

Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Micah Parsons is in for a big sophomore season in the NFL. As a rookie, he started dominating as soon as he hit the field, earning a Pro Bowl selection and first-team All-Pro selection.

In that campaign, he recorded 13 sacks, 84 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, and 67 quarterback pressures. He was lined up all over the place, playing 374 snaps on the defensive line, 498 at linebacker, 29 at cornerback, and one at safety.

A recent video of him working out doing pass-rushing drills has surfaced on Twitter and showed the 23-year-old athlete showing off some freakish athleticism.

Upon seeing the video, NFL fans shared their thoughts on social media. Here are the top comments:

As you can see, fans across the league love and respect Micha Parsons, and with good reason. He is exactly the kind of talent every franchise wants and his ability to play multiple positions is an extra bonus.

Micah Parsons is confident him and Trevon Diggs can become the next Aaron Donald-Jalen Ramsey duo

Micah Parsons wants to realize his potential, he wants to be as good as the very best in the NFL. He thinks the sky's the limit for himself and Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs. The two made the first-team All-Pro team last season and had a lot of success together.

Speaking on the subject, Parsons said:

"Aaron Donald, the greatest defensive player in history, with Jalen Ramsey. ... I think we (he and Trevon Diggs) can become them or even better if we learn together and stick together."

Diggs was in his second season in the NFL last year. He recorded 52 tackles, a league-high 11 interceptions, two touchdowns, and 21 passes defended. He was considered to be one of the best corners in the entire NFL as a result of these turnovers.

Micah Parsons had one of the best rookie seasons ever for a defensive player and he's on the path to having an even bigger second season. He seems set to be a big star in the Cowboys defense for years to come.

