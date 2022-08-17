“They’re in big trouble” - Colin Cowherd blames culprit for Dallas Cowboys’ woes

It is no secret that the Dallas Cowboys are a shadow of their 1990's powers. Most point to how the team hasn't made a deep postseason run in almost 30 years. The franchise still finds its way into the playoffs on a perennial basis, however things quickly go awry.

Some blame the head coach, while others blame quarterbacks Tony Romo and Dak Prescott. There are also some who blame Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. One NFL analyst recently claimed that the problem goes all the way to the top.

Speaking on the Herd with Colin Cowherd, show host Colin Cowherd pointed the finger at Owner and General Manager Jerry Jones. He believes Jones is the sole reason for the team's problems. Here's how he put it:

"I was thinking about the Dallas Cowboys and they're [reminding] me of the Raiders. As [former owner] Al Davis aged so did the Raiders. The drafts got weirder. The team got stranger... And as Jerry Jones ages, you've had issues in the family. The drafts have gotten odd and the team's now got some holes."

"I like where we are. Nobody's under the allusion here that you've got a line like we had 3 or 4 years ago." Jerry Jones on @nflnetwork : We would like to have Tyron Smith have more availability, which certainly his camp is encouraging."I like where we are. Nobody's under the allusion here that you've got a line like we had 3 or 4 years ago." Jerry Jones on @nflnetwork: We would like to have Tyron Smith have more availability, which certainly his camp is encouraging. "I like where we are. Nobody's under the allusion here that you've got a line like we had 3 or 4 years ago."

Continuing on, the show host focused on the past:

"And when Jerry, in his forties and fifties bought the Cowboys, the branding was amazing. Pushed back on the league, a total maverick. The coaching hires were smart. They won multiple Super Bowls and created a dynasty and a very good coaching hire record and a pro-player culture."

Lastly, he explained how Jones is following in Davis' footsteps:

"A little tone deaf. Weird coaching hires. And they were never really seriously even in the same galaxy of the Super Bowl teams. Not really close. And I kind of feel as Jerry is aged and he's still meddling. I don't think the Cowboys are close to a Super Bowl team..."

An interesting perspective for sure. But can we really blame Jerry Jones for some of the recent playoff problems?

Dallas Cowboys' woes in recent times

Houston Texans v Dallas Cowboys

Many are quick to point out that the Cowboys are a team that often struggles in January. But what does this mean, specifically? Since 1995, when the team won their last Super Bowl, they have made the playoffs 11 times. But they haven't reached a single Super Bowl or an NFC Championship game.

They've lost in the Wild Card round five times. They've also lost in the divisional round six times. In other words, every playoff run is short. These woes are what have led analysts like Stephen A. Smith to lengthy tirades, slamming the team early and often.

Dallas hasn't struggled in the regular season, posting only eight losing seasons since their last Super Bowl appearance. But their inability to capitalize on a successful regular season has irked many football fans. Jerry Jones hired Mike McCarthy, a Super Bowl-winning coach, to fix the issue. But it hasn't worked.

In his lone full season with Dak Prescott, the team went 12-5. They failed to win a playoff game, continuing the pattern plaguing the team since the mid-1990s. Last season, they lost to the San Francisco 49ers. Dallas essentially ended the game themselves with a highly questionable QB Draw which then saw the clock hit zero.

Canuudigitt @canuudigitt @john_keim Cowboys can’t talk about QB play after the QB draw play in the playoffs. It’s still too soon. @john_keim Cowboys can’t talk about QB play after the QB draw play in the playoffs. It’s still too soon. https://t.co/ULSAHUaw5L

Will 2022 be the season Dallas finally breaks through in January? With the campaign kicking off next month, we don't have long to wait.

