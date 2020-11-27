Which NFL division has the most Super Bowl wins?

If you just started following the NFL this season, it might be hard to believe that the NFC East has won the most Super Bowls out of all the NFL's divisions.

The Dallas Cowboys (5), Philadelphia Eagles (1), New York Giants (4) and Washington (3) have all won at least one Super Bowl.

The four teams of the NFC East have combined to win 13 Super Bowls.

The NFC East has a total of 13 Super Bowl wins

The NFC East has three teams that have won more than two Super Bowl championships. Each NFC East team has hoisted the Lombardi Trophy at least once. Even though most of the success has came in the past, two teams have won championships recently.

Dallas Cowboys have won 5 Super Bowls

The Dallas Cowboys have won five Super Bowl championships. The Cowboys would win the Super Bowl twice in the 1970s. Dallas would beat the Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos in those Super Bowls. The Cowboys would win three more championships in the 1990s. Dallas beat the Buffalo Bills twice and the Pittsburgh Steelers once.

The 5 Super Bowl trophies and rings are proudly on display as soon as you enter the building! pic.twitter.com/NdeeZe4Lfu — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) August 22, 2016

Advertisement

New York Giants have won 4 Super Bowls

The New York Giants would win Super Bowl championships in the 1986 and 1991 NFL seasons. The Giants would defeat the Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills in the Super Bowl. The 2008 and 2012 NFL seasons would give the Giants two more Super Bowl championships. New York would beat the New England Patriots in the 2008 and 2012 NFL season to win the Super Bowl.

This is THE SUPER BOWL TROPHIES FOR THE NEW YORK FOOTBALL GIANTS, IN THE ACTUAL TRAINING CENTER ALMOST MET HEAD COACH pic.twitter.com/nliABt61ct — Vikram (@thegiantindian2) April 17, 2014

Washington has 3 Super Bowl wins

The Washington Football Team would win two Super championships in the 1980's. The 1983 and 1988 NFL seasons, Washington would defeat the Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos. Washington would defeat the Buffalo Bills to win their third Super Bowl in the 1992 NFL season.

Advertisement

Philadelphia Eagles have 1 Super Bowl win

The Philadelphia Eagles would win their first Super Bowl in the 2018 NFL season. The Eagles would defeat the New England Patriots 41-33 to capture their first title. Before winning it all in 2018, the Philadelphia Eagles were the only team in the NFC East division without a Super Bowl win.

Congrats to the Eagles and the city of Philadelphia for their first Lombardi Trophy. Worthy Super Bowl champions. First team to win a title with a backup QB since the Giants in 1990. — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) February 5, 2018

When will the NFC East win another Super Bowl?

The NFC East may be the worst division in the NFL in the 2020 NFL season. The Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, and Washington Football Team all have losing records.

One of the four teams will make the NFL playoffs with a losing record this season. It may be a little bit before the NFC East produces another Super Bowl champion, but their past success will never be forgotten. The NFC East will stay in the NFL record books for the division with the most Super Bowl wins.