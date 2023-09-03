After missing the entire training camp and preseason games, Chris Jones still hasn't returned to practice with the Kansas City Chiefs. The defending Super Bowl champions start their season on Thursday against the Detroit Lions, and it seems like they will be without Jones.

Before today's practice, Andy Reid was asked about Jones, and the Chiefs head coach looked upset with his star defensive tackle's behavior.

As per Nate Taylor of the Athletic, here's what Reid said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I don't know what his agenda is or when he's coming. ... I don't spend a lot of time on it."

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Chris Jones has already indicated that he is willing to sit out till Week 8 if a new deal isn't done, and that is a worrying sign for the Chiefs. Reid's comments further indicate that the whole team has had enough of the whole contract controversy and is now willing to take the next-man-up approach until Jones is back.

Although some reports have indicated that Jones isn't willing to get a better contract than Aaron Donald, yet the negotiations haven't been successful. The Kansas City Chiefs don't have a great defense and without their star player, it will be a lot easier for the Lions' offense to put pressure on them.

Expand Tweet

Patrick Mahomes is prepared to win without Chris Jones

Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones

Earlier Patrick Mahomes said that he hoped Jones would be back as early as possible, but they way things have gone down, the Chiefs quarterback is ready to play without the star DT.

Here's what Mahomes said about Jones:

“At this point, you prepare to win the game with the guys in the building.”

With the Chiefs' defense missing Jones, it will be up to Mahomes to make sure that the team puts up enough points to win a dogfight against the Lions.

Fortunately for the Chiefs, both Kadarius Toney and L'Jarius Sneed are available for Week 1, and their presence will be a huge boost. As for Jones, nobody knows when he will be back as he finds himself in a similar situation to Nick Bosa.

Expand Tweet