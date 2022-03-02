"Fabricated" - Andy Reid upset over reports of rift with Patrick Mahomes, Eric Bieniemy

Andy Reid, head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, is known throughout the NFL as one of the most likable and loveable personalities in sports. But that's not to say that he doesn't get perturbed at times by certain things that get blown out of proportion by the media.

A classic example of such a situation has been the recent reports of a rift between his star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, and his offensive coordinator, Eric Bieniemy.

While at the 2022 NFL Combine, Reid took the time to address the rumors.

“This whole thing with Eric Bieniemy that’s been written has gotten kind of fabricated. We were on vacation and over the two weeks. I came back and all of a sudden, it was that I didn’t like Eric and Eric didn’t like me and Pat Mahomes and everybody else. That’s not the case. We all get along good, and I’m glad he’s back with us and rolling,” Reid said.

Last week, the Chiefs re-signed Bieniemy as their offensive coordinator on a one-year deal. According to the head coach, it wasn't certain that Bieniemy would return because of his potential to take a head coaching job elsewhere in the league.

“I thought he’d potentially get a head coaching job, which I would have been happy with, too, but that’s not how it worked out," Reid said.

Bieniemy, who is African-American, was recently included as part of former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores' discrimination lawsuit against the NFL.

Flores and his representation has included the fact that the coordinator's inability to land a head coaching job over the last few years (despite yielding arguably the most explosive offense in the league) as evidence that racial discrimination does exist in the NFL.

Pete Sweeney @pgsween Brian Flores’ lawsuit includes an entire section on #Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy’s lack of offers to become an NFL head coach. Brian Flores’ lawsuit includes an entire section on #Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy’s lack of offers to become an NFL head coach. https://t.co/03UT1dzUHT

How long will Andy Reid continue to coach in the NFL?

Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers

Andy Reid began his head coaching career in 1999 with the Philadelphia Eagles. The 2002 NFL Coach of the Year made his mark in the NFC East and made former quarterback Donovan McNabb a household name.

With his innovative West Coast offense taught by former mentor Mike Holmgren, the Eagles always flew high during his tenure as head coach, including four consecutive trips to the NFC Championship game.

After the 2012 season, the team saw a rapid decline and both sides thought that a change of scenery was needed. Reid promptly became the most sought-after head coach at the time and was hired by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013.

He invigorated a stagnant offense led by veteran quarterback Alex Smith. After years of great regular season records but limited postseason success, the team drafted Patrick Mahomes with the 10th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Since then, Mahomes has won an NFL MVP as well as a Super Bowl MVP. Despite putting in 23 NFL seasons, with Mahomes just entering his prime, one can hopefully expect the 63-year-old head coach to stick around for a few more shots at the Lombardi Trophy.

Edited by Piyush Bisht