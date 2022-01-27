Is Andy Reid one of the most underrated HCs of our generation?

Andy Reid is one of the best head coaches currently in the NFL. He is a big part of the reason, along with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, that the Kansas City Chiefs are one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl every year. They have combined for one of the most dominant offenses in recent NFL history and have enjoyed a ton of success as a tandem.

Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid have combined for four straight AFC West divisional titles, two consecutive AFC Conference titles and one Super Bowl ring. They are looking to add to those totals in the 2021 NFL Playoffs. Some may say that the Chiefs' success is due to the unique greatness of Mahomes at the quarterback position, which is a huge factor, but Reid was a successful head coach long before they paired up.

John Clark @JClarkNBCS



31 Bill Belichick

20 Tom Landry

19 Andy Reid

19 Don Shula



4th most total wins in NFL history



While Mahomes may have helped the Chiefs move from annual contenders to a potential historic dynasty, Reid has always helped his teams be consistent winners. He did so with the Chiefs and before that with the Philadelphia Eagles. His name is always brought up when talking about the best current head coaches, but rarely when discussing the greatest coaches in NFL history.

Reid is one of the most accomplished head coaches of all time, and his legacy is just getting stronger as time goes on. What he has achieved should be enough to have his name included among the true legends of coaching. However, his career as a whole has been underrated.

Andy Reid's accomplishments as an NFL head coach

Andy Reid celebrating a Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory

Andy Reid has a .633 career winning percentage, the 12th best of all time among all head coaches with at least ten years in the NFL. Since his first season as head coach in 1999, only Mike Tomlin and Bill Belichick have recorded a better winning percentage.

In 14 years as head coach of the Eagles, Reid recorded just three seasons with a losing record while making nine NFL Playoff appearances and winning the division six times. He appeared in five NFC Championship games and one Super Bowl. It was a solid run, but his legacy has improved since joining the Chiefs.

Reid has won 71 percent of his games as the head coach of the Chiefs in nine consecutive winning seasons. He won a Super Bowl while winning six consecutive division titles and two consecutive conference championships. The Chiefs are set to comet in the 2021 AFC Conference Championship game, looking to add to their recent dominance.

Aaron Ladd @aaronladd0



Philadelphia (2001-04)

Kansas City (2018-21)



No other head coach in the Super Bowl era has made four straight trips with multiple teams. #Chiefs Andy Reid has now guided two teams to four straight conference championships:Philadelphia (2001-04)Kansas City (2018-21)No other head coach in the Super Bowl era has made four straight trips with multiple teams. #Chiefs Andy Reid has now guided two teams to four straight conference championships:Philadelphia (2001-04) Kansas City (2018-21) No other head coach in the Super Bowl era has made four straight trips with multiple teams. https://t.co/pgay38K1tX

In total, Reid has won 12 division titles and three conference championships while appearing in the NFL Playoffs in 17 of his 23 seasons as a head coach. He has accumulated 244 total wins, including the postseason, the fifth most in NFL history. Only Don Shula, George Halas, Bill Belichick and Tom Landry have more. It may be time to start talking about Andy Reid as one of the all-time great head coaches.

