Animal rights activist tackled by Bobby Wagner for running on pitch during MNF files police report against Rams star

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner and his hit on an activist who had invaded the field during Monday Night Football made headlines around the world. Well, on Wednesday, that activist filed a police report against Wagner, per TMZSports.com.

According to the website, the police report comes from the assault by two Rams players who tried to stop the activist per a rep for Direct Action Anywhere, an animal rights group.

The linebacker was asked about the police report and said that he was aware of it.

Wagner said via Kayla Burton of NFL Network:

"I mean, I am aware of it...I'm more concerned about the security guard who got hurt trying to chase him."

"I mean I am aware of it...I'm more concerned about the security guard who got hurt trying to chase him." #Rams LB Bobby Wagner on tackling the fan who ran on the field during Monday night's game, then filed a police report

The incident went viral as fans who attended the game were quick to take out their phones and record it. Many thought that due to the pink smoke it was some sort of gender reveal as couples have gotten rather unique with how they announce it.

Bobby Wagner tackles fan running on field

However, we now know that it was a stunt to help raise awareness regarding a trial that is currently ongoing. The case relates to two members of Direct Action Everywhere who stole two pigs from a factory farm back in 2017, per TMZSports.com.

Bobby Wagner spoke about leveling activist

Los Angeles Rams v Arizona Cardinals

When this type of incident occurs, fans are usually quick to scour social media for a video of it and give their thoughts. Many loved the hit the former Seahawks linebacker put on the activist, in what has become a type of incident that is happening more and more.

During the Buffalo Bills and Rams Week 1 matchup, two fans did something similar and ran onto the ground with flares that emitted pink smoke.

The linebacker spoke after the Week 4 game and said that he saw security was having a problem, so he helped out.

Wagner said via The LA Times:

“I just saw somebody running on the field — and he wasn’t supposed to be on the field. So I saw security was having a little problem, so I helped ’em out.”

Bobby Wagner on the fan hit…

The linebacker's hit went viral around the world. In truth, the activist couldn't have picked a worse player to get near as Wagner is one of the best tacklers in the NFL.

