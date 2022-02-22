Who is Annie Agar? NFL reporter in hot water for insensitive and racist tweets

If you don't know who Annie Agar is, you will soon. The sports reporter covers college football and the NFL for Bally Sports, but now she is about to be known for something else.

The reports recently had to apologize for some racially insensitive tweets that were found on her account from years ago.

In one of her now-deleted tweets, she talked about Colin Kaepernick kneeling.

Annie Agar tweeted:

"I'm so disgusted. This is America and you stand for the flag that gave you the freedom to play football every Sunday."

She, also, made some insentive tweets about Mexico.

"It used to be you couldn't drink the water in Mexico and the cars were made in Flint (Michigan) not the other way around."

After the tweets were rediscovered, Agar tried to apologize for them.

"I want to apologize for the insensitive tweets from my past. They were written when I was a teenager and do not reflect who I am today. I have the utmost respect for the athletes and teams I cover. I hope you can forgive teenage me and we can get back to laughing together again♥️"

Should Annie Agar be forgiven?

Annie Agar is not the first, and she won't be the last celebrity to make a huge mistake like this; she is just the latest.

But did she just make an honest mistake, or was she truly speaking her mind?

Recently, former NBC NFL sideline reporter Michelle Tayfoa talked about how teaching Critical Race Theory is hurting her children, although the subject is not being taught in grade school but on college campuses.

Tayfoa said:

"It breaks my heart that my kids are being taught that skin color matters."

Touré @Toure The Recount @therecount Former NBC Sports reporter Michele Tafoya: “It breaks my heart that my kids are being taught that skin color matters.” Former NBC Sports reporter Michele Tafoya: “It breaks my heart that my kids are being taught that skin color matters.” https://t.co/tOIRt4dIBO Really disappointing to hear Michelle Tafoya on Tucker railing against her kids’ school having events where Black and brown families can come together and build bonds. Those events are valuable to help those families get through being in the minority in those schools. twitter.com/therecount/sta… Really disappointing to hear Michelle Tafoya on Tucker railing against her kids’ school having events where Black and brown families can come together and build bonds. Those events are valuable to help those families get through being in the minority in those schools. twitter.com/therecount/sta…

Tayfoa was dragged on social for her stance, just like Agar is being dragged now; the only difference is Agar, at least, made some kind of apology.

But Agar's apology is being met by skeptism.

AT @primediscussion Idk who Annie Agar is, but I do find it hilarious how often white people are having to apologize and answer to tweets from their teenage years while parents nationwide insist there’s no value in learning about racism and American history in grade school. Idk who Annie Agar is, but I do find it hilarious how often white people are having to apologize and answer to tweets from their teenage years while parents nationwide insist there’s no value in learning about racism and American history in grade school.

Agar made a few more disparging remarks that were also scrubbed from her Twitter page. People make mistakes all the time, and unless it's a major mistake, most of them are forgiven, and the public moves on.

But when something like this happens, in today's tense racial and political climate, it may be hard to move on.

Agar may want to forgive and forget, but her job may now be on the line since these tweets have been discovered.

And while her views may have changed, her bosses' views of her may have changed now also.

Edited by Windy Goodloe