Anonymous GM squeezes Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase into NFL equivalent of blockbuster Luka Doncic trade

An NFL general manager drew a parallel between the NBA's Luka Doncic trade and Ja’Marr Chase. His comparison centered on the Cincinnati Bengals star receiver and Mike Evans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The GM shared this perspective with FOX analyst Jordan Schultz just hours after the Dallas Mavericks traded Doncic to the LA Lakers.

On Saturday, Schultz posted the GM's take on X, offering a football lens to view the NBA's blockbuster move. The timing coincided with Chase's social media reaction to the Doncic news.

"Imagine the Bengals shipping off Ja'Marr Chase to the Buccaneers for Mike Evans and a second-round pick," Schultz tweeted.

This season, Chase joined the elite company as the fifth player since 1970 to win the receiving triple crown, leading the NFL in catches, yards and touchdowns. His career stats — 395 receptions, 5,425 yards, 46 touchdowns — showcase his dominance.

Ja’Marr Chase reacts to the NBA trade that Rocked the sports world

The Luka Doncic trade stunned athletes across sports. Super Bowl-bound Patrick Mahomes tweeted his disbelief; "Wait what? I'm sick rn....." while Ja’Marr Chase responded with "Wthelly," expressing shock at the news.

The Lakers acquired Doncic for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick. ESPN's Adam Schefter compared it to swapping Lamar Jackson for Joe Burrow midseason.

Chase is also approaching contract negotiations. His value likely exceeds Justin Jefferson's record $140 million Vikings deal in June.

"I just hope I get what's fair at the end of the day," Chase said on Saturday, via ESPN.

Super Bowl champion Mitchell Schwartz added perspective on X.

"You don't trade someone just because you're tired of them being a little out of shape and hurt, and then get the much older and more injury prone guy back. Wild," Schwartz tweeted.

Burrow backs keeping the Bengals' core intact. He said, via Sirius XM, "We can make it happen," addressing Chase's future alongside Tee Higgins and Trey Hendrickson.

The Doncic trade mirrors broader questions about star movement in sports. Neither Doncic nor Davis reportedly knew about their trade beforehand — a detail that highlights the business side of professional leagues.

