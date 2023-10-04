“Another career saved from Brandon Staley” - JC Jackson’s trade to Bill Belichick’s Patriots has NFL fans ridiculing Chargers HC

The Los Angeles Chargers traded JC Jackson on Wednesday to the New England Patriots after making him a healthy inactive in Week 3 and not playing a snap in Week 4.

Jackson was a big free agent signing for the Chargers in 2022 as he inked a five-year, $82.5 million deal. The cornerback struggled in his first season and suffered a non-contact patellar tendon rupture that ended his season in Week 7 after he played just five games.

Then, to begin the 2023 season, Jackson struggled and after not playing for two straight weeks was dealt back to the Patriots in a swap of late-round picks.

Following the trade being announced, NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the deal and most took aim at the Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley.

"Another career saved from Brandon Staley."

"Weird move. Bill needs help on offense."

"this is exactly how the Patriots work. never overpay, then get their talent back for cheap."

"Makes sense. They desperately needed bodies at corner. They should be able to get more out of JC than what he’s done lately. Worth a try."

As many fans point out, they feel like JC Jackson will return to being a lockdown corner, which he wasn't with the Los Angeles Chargers. Jackson has also proven to play well in Bill Belichick's system which should help him get back to his old self.

The trade was also important for the New England Patriots to do as rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez is likely out for the year with a torn labrum from a dislocated shoulder on Sunday.

JC Jackson is back in New England

JC Jackson went undrafted in 2018 and signed a three-year deal with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent. In his rookie season, the Patriots won the Super Bowl, as he recorded 24 tackles and three interceptions.

After four solid years with the Patriots, Jackson inked a five-year deal with the Chargers, to help their defense. However, Jackson never found his groove in Los Angeles. He also was confused when he was a healthy inactive in Week 3 which was the beginning of the end of him as a Charger.

“I kind of knew what was going on. I’m still confused on why," Jackson said. "I can’t put my opinion on it. It was a coach decision. It’s not my team. I can tell you I’m confused and I don’t know what’s going on. But that’s not the real answer of why I didn’t play or why I didn’t start. That’s above me.”

The New England Patriots are set to host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in what could be JC Jackson's first game back as a Patriot.