Another team showcasing interest in landing Baker Mayfield - Reports

Baker Mayfield is a former number one overall pick by the Cleveland Browns out of Oklahoma. He came into the league in 2018 and during his time, he's led them to a playoff berth in 2020 and a playoff win. Eventually being knocked out in the divisional round against the Kansas City Chiefs.

After the quarterback played through much of last season injured, resulting in a 6-8 record, the Browns decided it was time for a change. Cleveland went after three-time Pro Bowler Deshaun Watson.

The Carolina Panthers are still a rumored landing spot for the former Oklahoma Sooner. A report from CBS Sports analyst Josina Anderson suggests the Seattle Seahawks may still be looking at the disgruntled quarterback as well.

"I’m told the Seahawks still have a high-level of interest in acquiring QB Baker Mayfield and behind-the-scenes are open to contractually extending him, per league source. I also know that the process of collecting information and insights into Mayfield is still ongoing."

The four-year QB for Cleveland made it clear that his feelings were hurt when the Browns made a play for Watson. He demanded that the team trade him and stated early on he’d like to head to the Indianapolis Colts or the Seattle Seahawks. The Colts passed and orchestrated a trade for long-time Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan.

Mayfield may be an upgrade over Drew Lock and the Seahawks could be realizing that now.

The Seahawks seemed intent on starting Drew Lock, whom they acquired through a trade that sent Super Bowl winner Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. Now, there are fresh reports that the Seahawks may still be open to bringing the 2018 PFWA (Professional Football Writers of America) Rookie of the Year in.

So, what changed? Perhaps Seattle got a good look at what they were working with in minicamp and decided to give him another look. If this is the case, the Seahawks will no doubt need the Browns to still pay a good chunk of the money that is owed to the Pepsi Rookie of the Year finalist.

Watson may have settled most of his sexual misconduct cases, but that doesn’t mean his 2022 season has been saved. However, Mayfield is clearly not an option for the Browns as a backup, especially after being excused from mandatory minicamp. In the meantime, he will have to wait and see where his NFL career continues.

