Dallas Cowboys fans call for CB Anthony Brown to be cut after 4 PI calls against Raiders

Anthony Brown and the Dallas Cowboys did not have the happiest of Thanksgivings. On their home field, America's team lost in overtime 36-33.

The loss sets the Cowboys back in the overall NFC playoff picture and leaves them with a 7-4 record, having lost three of their last four games. It is the team's first real sign of a slump as the offense and defense were humming in the early part of the season.

That has now dissipated, and Dallas is struggling on both sides of the ball, particularly against Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Brown has a day to forget

The 27-year-old cornerback had a busy day on Thursday. Brown was called for four penalties that resulted in 91 yards for the Raiders, and all four of them came on third down during the Raiders' scoring drives.

Perhaps, the biggest penalty came in overtime. Dallas had the Raiders in a third-and-18 with a real shot at getting the ball back to Dak Prescott and company. However, Brown was called for defensive pass interference, and this set up the Raiders' game-winning field goal. Brown was asked about the penalties post-game and put it down to just one of those days.

"It's just one of them days," Brown said via the Cowboys official transcript. "I've just got to watch the film, see what we can improve and get better. I feel like I was in position for all of them. I'll just try to turn my head… just got to get better. Just trying to get better."

As one can imagine, Cowboys fans took to social media to vent their frustration at the penalties, in which the home team committed 14 penalties for 166 yards.

Some have said that Brown cost the Cowboys the game, and there is some validity in that; however, QB Dak Prescott and the offense got the ball first in overtime, and the Raiders defense forced a quick three and out. So Dallas did have a chance to win the game after trailing for the entire match.

The costly penalties are hard to overlook, and it is going to be grim viewing for the 27-year-old in this week's film review, but it will be one he can learn from.

Up next for the Cowboys is a tricky trip away to face Trevor Siemian and the New Orleans Saints.

Edited by Windy Goodloe