"Try to show support whenever I can" - Anthony Harris wins plaudits for his heartwarming gesture

With all the negative stories coming out of the NFL, it's always good to see a positive one and the kind gesture Anthony Harris did for a young woman is one of them.

Anthony Harris, who plays safety for the Philadelphia Eagles, did something wonderful for 11-year-old Aubrey Soape. Soape recently lost her father and Anthony Harris decided to pitch in and take her to the father/daughter dance.

"I try to show fans my support whenever I can," Anthony Harris told "TMZ Live," saying ... "It just kind of unfolded organically. Over the past few years, they’ve been following my career since I was in Minnesota."

Anthony Harris was drafted out of Virginia and spent the first 5 years of his career with the Minnesota Vikings before landing with the Philadelphia Eagles last year.

When Anthony Harris found out that Soapes had lost her father and grandfather recently, he realized he had to do something.

"I thought it would be a great way to uplift her and utilize my platform I’ve been blessed with to try and brighten people's day and be a blessing to others," he said.

He continued: "It was a great event. There was a ton of kids there. It was really nice, really cute to see other fathers there."

Anthony Harris isn't the only the player doing good deeds

The NFL honors players every year for their good deeds that they do with the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. The award goes to a player for their work on and off the field.

Each team nominates at least one player from their team, who they think deserves to be honored. In a fan vote, the fans voted for Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Tyrann Mathieu. He will get $25,000 donated to charity of his choice.

The NFL will announce who they have chosen as their Man of the Year at the NFL Awards, which will be held before the Super Bowl this week.

The league's winner of the award will receive $250,000 for their charity, while the other nominees will receive $40,000 for their charity.

Last year's winner was Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. Wilson and his wife, singer Ciara, donated $1 million to Feed America, which provides food for the hungry.

Wilson also partnered with the aviation company Wheels Up to create Meals Up to help support the growing food needs of others during the COVID-19 crisis. This effort has already raised and inspired the equivalent of more than 47 million meals for Feeding America.

Anthony Harris, Russell Wilson and Tyrann Mathieu, to name a few, are just 3 of many players in the league trying to make a difference in their communities.

