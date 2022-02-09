"COLOR doesn’t matter" - Ryan Clark defends his recent critique of Russell Wilson

After saying Russell Wilson wasn't an all-time great quarterback, ESPN's Ryan Clark came out to clarify his statement on Russell Wilson and said despite what some may think, it was not about his race.

Saying that Russell Wilson isn’t an all time great football player isn’t “coonery” or “bringing a black man down”. It’s my job. He’s very good, & COLOR doesn’t matter in my analysis of ball!



Ryan Clark also said this:

“This isn’t basketball. And frankly, Russell Wilson isn’t that great. He isn’t that much of a factor that changes who football teams are,” he said.

Clark is apparently being called out by the black community for his criticism of the Seattle Seahawks quarterback. But Russell Wilson is being defended by fans and NFL analysts.

Many NFL teams, including the Washington Commanders and the New Orleans Saints, are seriously considering going after Wilson, who is not only a Super Bowl Champion but a 9-time pro bowler.

Clark doesn't think he is worth it, but that doesn't seem to stop a lot of teams from wanting him. This is not the first time that Ryan Clark has made some questionable comments about an NFL star.

Russell Wilson is not the only player Ryan Clark has come after

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Tennessee Titans

Russell Wilson is not the only NFL star Ryan Clark has come after. He has also made it his business to come after Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry.

Clark called out Henry's running and stiff arm abilities, calling them "late play bravery" because he only takes on smaller defenders.

"I think @KingHenry_2 is a monster. He's one of the best backs in football. I don’t believe he runs with the same physicality in the front 7, or tight spaces as on the second level! This is not a hot take. Just a fact, & it’s ok! Still balls. In a small space I wouldn’t blink!"

Henry is considered the best running back in the NFL, rushing for over 2,000 yards back in 2020 and was on his way to another 1,000 yard season if it wasn't for a foot injury.

To Clark's credit, he at least apologized later, but his hot takes have been anything but hot. There have been more likely shots at great NFL players who he deems not worthy enough to be considered great, when the stats have clearly proven him wrong.

