"He's an all-time great" - NFL analyst refutes Ryan Clark's recent comments on Russell Wilson

ESPN's Ryan Clark had some very nasty things to say about current Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. Clark stated that Russell Wilson is not an all-time great quarterback and shouldn't even be in this conversation.

Clark said this about Russell Wilson on "Get Up":

"Russell Wilson is not an all-time great QB. He's never going to be in those conversations. We have to stop putting him in that world that any team that has Russell Wilson can win a Super Bowl."

Get Up @GetUpESPN



—@Realrclark25 "Russell Wilson is not an all-time great QB. He's never going to be in those conversations. We have to stop putting him in that world that any team that has Russell Wilson can win a Super Bowl."

But Dan Graziano says Clark is wrong about Russell Wilson and that he is in fact an all-time great.

"I do think he's an all time great. I mean, he's got more wins through 10 seasons than any quarterback ever has. He's fourth all time in passer rating, there are numbers that support him as an all time great quarterback and to Sacho's point yeah, I think you know not only a two time Super Bowl champion if they if they don't get intercepted there but against Peyton Manning and Tom Brady back to back years I mean that's pretty significant."

"So yeah, I think Seattle has not built around him the kind of team that it had early in his career and that makes a difference. I do think we've seen years where he has elevated the team beyond its talent level otherwise and carry them to wins. And I do think if there are rosters in this league that if you added Russell Wilson to them instead of their current quarterback would transform from decent teams to Super Bowl contending teams"

It's certainly hard to argue against Russell Wilson being an all-time great quarterback considering his impressive resume.

Why Russell Wilson is an all time great

Seattle Seahawks v Atlanta Falcons

Wilson has thrown for over 37,000 yards in his career and almost 300 touchdowns (292). He is also a 9-time pro bowler and one time Super Bowl winner.

He almost became a 2-time Super Bowl winner if it wasn't for his head coach Pete Carroll's controversial call to not run the football against the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.

Russell Wilson doesn't bother anyone, so why did Ryan Clark have to go so hard after him? If the @Commanders traded for him, he would hands down be the best QB in the NFC East...and he would immediately help Washington #TakeCommand of the division.

Wilson and the Seahawks have struggled the past few years, but that mainly has had to do with injuries and departures, not because of Wilson himself.

Losing their leader on defense, Richard Sherman, and the retirement of running back Marshawn Lynch, also hasn't helped Wilson's cause over the past few years. Yet despite that, he has still remained productive.

This season he threw for over 3,000 yards and recorded 25 touchdowns despite injuring his finger and having to sit out a few games. Wilson is still highly sought after, as he should be. If he lands with the right team, he could make them immediate Super Bowl contenders, despite what Ryan Clark says.

Edited by Adam Dickson