  • "Anthony Richardson scammed another team" - NFL fans react as Colts name Daniel Jones Week 1 starter vs. Dolphins

"Anthony Richardson scammed another team" - NFL fans react as Colts name Daniel Jones Week 1 starter vs. Dolphins

By Sanu Abraham
Published Aug 19, 2025 16:41 GMT
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn

The Indianapolis Colts turned heads by handing Daniel Jones the starting quarterback job for their NFL season opener against the Miami Dolphins.

The decision, announced Monday, pushes former top draft pick Anthony Richardson into a backup role.

This sparked reactions from fans on X.

“He scammed another team,” one user wrote.

“Man, AR really couldn’t beat out Daniel Jones?” another user wrote.
"How does Richardson recover from this in Indy?” another added.

More fans reacted to the news.

“Request that trade AR, they don’t know ball in Indy,” one user wrote.
“Colts are so cooked,” another user wrote.
“This can only end poorly for the Giants,” another added.
Daniel Jones joined the Colts in March on a one-year deal after being released by the New York Giants. He spent six seasons in New York, where he flashed potential in 2022 with a playoff run but struggled with injuries and inconsistency.

He has more than 14,000 passing yards, 70 touchdowns and 47 interceptions. While he showed efficiency in his postseason campaign, Jones also endured benchings and a declining win record in his final years with the Giants.

Pressure on Colts leadership after Anthony Richardson’s uneven path

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Indianapolis Colts - Source: Imagn
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Indianapolis Colts - Source: Imagn

Anthony Richardson arrived in Indianapolis billed as a raw but electrifying dual-threat quarterback. His career has been defined by brief bursts of playmaking ability cut short by injuries.

In two seasons, he has appeared in 15 games, completing just over half his passes while recording 11 touchdown throws against 13 interceptions.

He has been effective as a runner, notching 10 rushing scores but missed significant time due to a concussion, shoulder surgery and lingering back and hip issues.

The decision magnifies the stakes for manager Chris Ballard and coach Shane Steichen. Ballard, now in his ninth year, oversaw multiple resets at quarterback.

Ballard’s tenure includes one playoff win and consecutive 8-9 finishes in 2023 and 2024. This has fueled doubts about his ability to rebuild the roster.

Steichen enters his third season with pressure to deliver progress in the AFC South that features Trevor Lawrence in Jacksonville, C.J. Stroud in Houston and Cam Ward in Tennessee.

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.

His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.

In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing.

