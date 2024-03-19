Antonio Brown campaigns for Donald Trump, continues offensive against Joe Biden after being blocked by POTUS

Antonio Brown has chosen whom he will be voting for in the 2024 presidential election.

On Monday, the former four-team wide receiver claimed that he would back Republican candidate Donald Trump via an X/Twitter T-shirt drop for his media brand CTESPN.

The item, which can be bought on Shopify, depicts him watching intently as the former President made a speech:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

He also shared an AI-generated video of Trunp endorsing him as VP:

Expand Tweet

But that was not the end. After Trump won a tournament at one of his eponymous golf clubs, Brown insulted incumbent president Joe Biden, who he claimed had blocked him following another post:

Expand Tweet

Antonio Brown also mocks Giants quarterback Daniel Jones on social media

Back in the football world, Antonio Brown does not seem to have run out of targets. On Saturday morning, he mocked New York Giants starting quarterback Daniel Jones following his appearance at a Zach Bryan concert:

Expand Tweet

On Sunday morning, Brown found a way to belatedly mock Jones' acceptance of a four-year, $160-million extension.

That was followed by a regression and season-ending ACL injury. He even made comparisons with other players who either had left or were about to leave their original teams:

Expand Tweet

Antonio Brown expounds on how football helped him in his youth

When one thinks of Antonio Brown, one thinks of either his on-field successes or many controversies during his professional career. But when he was younger, it was not neessarily the case.

The seven-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro, in an in-depth interview with radio DJ-turned-journalis and interviewer Vladislav Lyubovny aka DJ Vlad, recounted recently that football was a means to cope with the struggles in his Miami neighborhood that was rife with drug-related violence (starting 03:33):

"I think my uncle, he really got me into football. I guess my uncle used to sell weed, and I think they tried to tell my uncle that he had to shut it down.

"So coming home from football play as a kid, you know I just was growing up in an environment where those types of things that you know you was witnessing as a kid."

The full interview can be seen below: