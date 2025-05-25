  • home icon
  "Antonio Brown is a certified crash out": Cam Newton confused over who to believe in ex-Steelers WR shooting incident

"Antonio Brown is a certified crash out": Cam Newton confused over who to believe in ex-Steelers WR shooting incident

By Orlando Silva
Modified May 25, 2025 00:40 GMT
&quot;Antonio Brown is a certified crash out&quot;: Cam Newton confused over who to believe in ex-Steelers WR shooting incident (Image credit: Imagn)
Cam Newton reacted to Antonio Brown's altercation last Saturday outside a celebrity boxing event in Miami. The former Pittsburgh Steelers star was detained by the police briefly early on Saturday.

Miami police confirmed they responded to the area at about 3 a.m. after receiving an alert of gunshots. While the police questioned many people, no arrests were made at the moment.

Brown was caught fighting on video after a group of people allegedly jumped him outside this celebrity boxing event. The retired wide receiver was later seen holding a black pistol while pursuing somebody.

In a different video, he was seen with his hands behind his back while being escorted from the place by an officer. During Thursday's episode of his "4th&1" podcast, Cam Newton shared his two cents on this situation.

The former NFL MVP said it was hard to believe any of the parts involved since Brown was a "certified crashout" and the other part didn't look much different.

“We know it has been documented and published that Antonio Brown is a certified crash out," Newton said (8:20 mark). "But when you start hearing from the opposition, his side don't make it any better because I hear them tyres screeching again...
"If you are willing to do what you are willing to do, no matter if you are right orrwrong, and it's a protest or whatever, you wait. The clash of two crash out happens and we don't know who to believe.”
Brown clarified later:

“I was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me.”

Cam Newton says George Pickens can help Dallas Cowboys win

Cam Newton celebrated the Dallas Cowboys and hyped the team for trading for George Pickens, another player he labels as "certified crash out."

Newton explained this isn't new for Jerry Jones, whose best teams had a crash out that got them the edge over the opponents.

"Instantly, the Cowboys got better," Newton said on May 15. "This ain't nothing new to the old Jerry. Jerry gon' go get him a crashout. It's been in his DNA since inception. "Pacman," a certified crashout. Michael Irving, certified crashout. Terrell Owens... Greg Hardy, Deion Sanders. Jerry made that happen!"

Coincidentally, Pickens comes from the same team Brown shined for eight years, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.
He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.

Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
