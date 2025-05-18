Was Antonio Brown arrested? Ex-Steelers All-Pro sets record straight after being jumped on

Former Pittsburgh Steelers star Antonio Brown found himself in the spotlight. On Saturday, social media was flooded with clips of Brown having a physical altercation with several men at streamer Adin Ross's boxing event in Miami.

Ad

After the incident, Antonio Brown posted his side of the story, highlighting how he engaged in a physical altercation to defend himself. According to Brown, he was the target of an attempted robbery

Brown also said that the police detained him for questioning but didn't take him to jail. He will be pressing legal charges against the individuals who attacked him at the event.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Regarding the boxing event that happened last night. I was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me. Contrary to some video circulating, Police temporarily detained me unitl they received my side of the story and then released me.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I WENT HOME THAT NIGHT AND WAS NOT ARRESTED. I will be talking to my legal council and attorneys on pressing charges on the inviduals that jumped me. I will keep you all posted step-by-step on the process."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Several eyewitnesses reported Antonio Brown pulling out a gun during the altercation, and gunshots were apparently heard outside the event. However, the ex-NFL star made no comments on the same.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Miami Police's statement on the Antonio Brown incident

After the incident, Miami Police provided a written statement of what transpired at the boxing event. According to the statement, they responded after receiving a gunshot alert in the area through their system called ShotSpotter.

The police reached the venue at 3 a.m. Officer Kiara Delva said that they questioned several eyewitnesses but made no arrests at the scene. They are yet to confirm the names of those involved in the altercation and will continue their investigation.

Ad

The Steelers drafted Antonio Brown in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL draft. He spent nine seasons with them, establishing himself as a receiving threat on offense. Brown then spent one season each with the Oakland Raiders and the Patriots before spending his final years with the Bucs.

Antonio Brown was a part of the Bucs team that won Super Bowl LV, but on-field and off-field issues plagued his career. He stormed off the field during the Buccaneers' 2021 game against the Jets. The seven-time Pro Bowler hasn't made a return to the field since then.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.