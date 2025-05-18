Was Antonio Brown arrested? Ex-Steelers All-Pro sets record straight after being jumped on

Former Pittsburgh Steelers star Antonio Brown found himself in the spotlight. On Saturday, social media was flooded with clips of Brown having a physical altercation with several men at streamer Adin Ross's boxing event in Miami.
After the incident, Antonio Brown posted his side of the story, highlighting how he engaged in a physical altercation to defend himself. According to Brown, he was the target of an attempted robbery
Brown also said that the police detained him for questioning but didn't take him to jail. He will be pressing legal charges against the individuals who attacked him at the event.
"Regarding the boxing event that happened last night. I was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me. Contrary to some video circulating, Police temporarily detained me unitl they received my side of the story and then released me.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
"I WENT HOME THAT NIGHT AND WAS NOT ARRESTED. I will be talking to my legal council and attorneys on pressing charges on the inviduals that jumped me. I will keep you all posted step-by-step on the process."
Several eyewitnesses reported Antonio Brown pulling out a gun during the altercation, and gunshots were apparently heard outside the event. However, the ex-NFL star made no comments on the same.
Miami Police's statement on the Antonio Brown incident
After the incident, Miami Police provided a written statement of what transpired at the boxing event. According to the statement, they responded after receiving a gunshot alert in the area through their system called ShotSpotter.
The police reached the venue at 3 a.m. Officer Kiara Delva said that they questioned several eyewitnesses but made no arrests at the scene. They are yet to confirm the names of those involved in the altercation and will continue their investigation.
The Steelers drafted Antonio Brown in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL draft. He spent nine seasons with them, establishing himself as a receiving threat on offense. Brown then spent one season each with the Oakland Raiders and the Patriots before spending his final years with the Bucs.
Antonio Brown was a part of the Bucs team that won Super Bowl LV, but on-field and off-field issues plagued his career. He stormed off the field during the Buccaneers' 2021 game against the Jets. The seven-time Pro Bowler hasn't made a return to the field since then.
Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.