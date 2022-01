"I started Logan Paul’s boxing career" - Antonio Brown takes a potshot at one half of the Paul Brothers Duo 

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown is in the news cycle once again. This time, it's for something non-football related. In a recent appearance on the Full Send podcast, co-host Bob Menery broached the topic of boxing during the interview.

Menery was suggesting that the seven-time Pro Bowl receiver talk about his problem with Logan Paul, the oldest of the Paul brothers.

He asserted this about the YouTuber and boxer:

“You know, Logan Paul wanted to fight me. I have been famous for a long time. I started off Logan Paul’s boxing career.”

He accuses Paul of using him as clickbait for the Impaulsive podcast intro bar. Impalusive is a weekly podcast that Paul has hosted since 2018. AB claims that Paul wants to benefit from his celebrity and success.

There is a level of validity to the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver's claim, as the intro clip to Paul’s podcast does include AB.

However, Paul himself had much more of a social presence on social media before he even met the former Tampa Bay receiver. Currently, Paul has 21.9 million followers on Instagram (@loganpaul), 23.2 million on his YouTube channel, and nearly 5.9 billion views. As for AB, he has 6.2 million followers on Instagram (@ab).

There was supposed to be a fight between the two, but there was hesitation when it came to the four-time All-Pro receiver making that fight happen. The statement that "AB made Paul a celebrity" is not 100 percent true, as Paul did supply AB with some notoriety in 2020.

DeJordan DeGoodhart @GoodhartJordan Logan Paul vs Antonio Brown 2022 confirmed. Logan Paul vs Antonio Brown 2022 confirmed.

Paul told TMZ about the receiver not agreeing to the match:

“He DM'd me, and he said something like, 'I'm expecting a national apology.' And I said, 'I'm sorry you're a b---h.' I really am. That dude needs help”

How did the Antonio Brown-Logan Paul feud start?

YouTuber and boxer Logan Paul after a boxing match

The rumblings of a Paul vs. Brown boxing matchup started in January of 2020 with the following exchange on social media:

The former wide receiver and Paul had a heated face-off at a boxing ceremony after-party, featuring Logan’s brother Jake and another YouTuber in January 2020. AB hung out with rapper and record executive Rick Ross at the after-party.

Nonetheless, it looks as though the former receiver of the Pittsburgh Steelers might have time on his hands if he wants that match with Paul.

Jake Donovan @JakeNDaBox Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Bruce Arians said Antonio Brown “is no longer a Buc.” Bruce Arians said Antonio Brown “is no longer a Buc.” Logan Paul vs. Antonio Brown back in play for 2022. twitter.com/AdamSchefter/s… Logan Paul vs. Antonio Brown back in play for 2022. twitter.com/AdamSchefter/s…

