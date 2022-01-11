"I started Logan Paul’s boxing career" - Antonio Brown takes a potshot at one half of the Paul Brothers Duo 

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown is in the news cycle once again. This time, it's for something non-football related. In a recent appearance on the Full Send podcast, co-host Bob Menery broached the topic of boxing during the interview.

Menery was suggesting that the seven-time Pro Bowl receiver talk about his problem with Logan Paul, the oldest of the Paul brothers.

He asserted this about the YouTuber and boxer:

“You know, Logan Paul wanted to fight me. I have been famous for a long time. I started off Logan Paul’s boxing career.”

He accuses Paul of using him as clickbait for the Impaulsive podcast intro bar. Impalusive is a weekly podcast that Paul has hosted since 2018. AB claims that Paul wants to benefit from his celebrity and success.

There is a level of validity to the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver's claim, as the intro clip to Paul’s podcast does include AB.

However, Paul himself had much more of a social presence on social media before he even met the former Tampa Bay receiver. Currently, Paul has 21.9 million followers on Instagram (@loganpaul), 23.2 million on his YouTube channel, and nearly 5.9 billion views. As for AB, he has 6.2 million followers on Instagram (@ab).

There was supposed to be a fight between the two, but there was hesitation when it came to the four-time All-Pro receiver making that fight happen. The statement that "AB made Paul a celebrity" is not 100 percent true, as Paul did supply AB with some notoriety in 2020.

DeJordan DeGoodhart @GoodhartJordan Logan Paul vs Antonio Brown 2022 confirmed. Logan Paul vs Antonio Brown 2022 confirmed.

Paul told TMZ about the receiver not agreeing to the match:

“He DM'd me, and he said something like, 'I'm expecting a national apology.' And I said, 'I'm sorry you're a b---h.' I really am. That dude needs help”

How did the Antonio Brown-Logan Paul feud start?

YouTuber and boxer Logan Paul after a boxing match

The rumblings of a Paul vs. Brown boxing matchup started in January of 2020 with the following exchange on social media:

The former wide receiver and Paul had a heated face-off at a boxing ceremony after-party, featuring Logan’s brother Jake and another YouTuber in January 2020. AB hung out with rapper and record executive Rick Ross at the after-party.

Nonetheless, it looks as though the former receiver of the Pittsburgh Steelers might have time on his hands if he wants that match with Paul.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Windy Goodloe

LIVE POLL Q. Who would win a match between Logan Paul and Antonio Brown? Logan Paul Antonio Brown 3 votes so far