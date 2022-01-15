"Don't get it twisted" - Antonio Brown clarifies his situation with Tom Brady 

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown stated that previous comments about Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady were taken out of context. In a recent interview on TMZ, the seven-time Pro Bowl receiver spoke on the current state of his relationship with Brady. He had this to say:

"Listen, I love Tom. That's my guy. Don't get it twisted. A lot of words were took out of substance. Tom is one of my true friends in the midst of adversity that was there for me, so don't get it twisted about nothing with Tom Brady."

AB also mentioned this about TB12:

"He's a GOAT. Great player. Great teammate."

However, Brown said quite the opposite in an appearance on the Full Send podcast. The podcast aired on Friday, January 7. He had this to say regarding the 15-time All-Pro signal caller:

"Not everybody in sports is going to be your friend. Tom Brady's my friend, why? Because I'm a good football player. He needs me to play football.”

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate More from Antonio Brown: “If Tom Brady is my boy why am I playing for an earnest salary? Gronkowski is his boy, right? How much did he get paid? So why is AB on a prove-it deal? Who's better than me over there?

As for how it ended in Tampa Bay, AB sincerely feels Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians was in the wrong, but he, too, confesses he could've dealt with the ordeal with better judgment:

"Obviously I could've handled my emotions better. But, sometimes, under anger you may not handle yourself the right way."

The last time Brown was in an NFL uniform was in Week 16 of the 2021 regular season for the Buccaneers. He had three receptions for 26 yards versus the New York Jets, but that wasn’t the biggest takeaway from that game.

During the third quarter of that contest, AB took off his jersey and his shoulder pads and made his way out of MetLife Stadium, tossing his undershirt to the crowd with a peace sign.

After that game, Arians told the media that Brown was no longer a member of the team. Sometime later, Tampa Bay cut AB.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Former #Bucs WR Antonio Brown was not fined by the NFL for his strip-tease exit last week against the #Jets . He was, however, eventually cut. Former #Bucs WR Antonio Brown was not fined by the NFL for his strip-tease exit last week against the #Jets. He was, however, eventually cut.

Antonio Brown and his NFL career

Former Pittsburgh Steelers WR AB

There's no certainty that we've seen the last of the 33-year-old receiver in the NFL. Yet, if that is the case, he has had a nice career. Brown was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

In his nine years in Pittsburgh, he was a four-time All-Pro receiver and had over 1,000 yards receiving in seven of those years. AB led the league in receiving yards twice: 1,698 yards in 2014 and 1,533 in 2017.

In 2019, he was later traded to the then-Oakland Raiders and subsequently released without playing a regular season game for the team. Later that year, the New England Patriots signed him, playing just one game after, once again, being cut.

Tampa Bay signed AB in 2020, and he won his first Super Bowl that season. In 2021, he played just seven games with the team.

He is second among active players in receptions (928) and third in receiving yards (12,291). AB trails former Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald in receptions (1,432) and Fitzgerald (17,492) and Tennessee Titans receiver Julio Jones (13,330) in receiving yards.

Will Brown play again in the league? Only time will tell.

