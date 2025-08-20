Antonio Brown clowns Deshaun Watson as 'Law & Order' star Christopher Meloni lurks at Browns practice

The Cleveland Browns had a special guest visit at practice on Tuesday. The guest was none other than American actor Christopher Meloni. Taking full advantage of the opportunity, former NFL player Antonio Brown trolled Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.Meloni is known for his iconic role of Detective Elliot Stabler in the world-renowned TV show 'Law &amp; Order.' NFL insider Mary Kay Cabot posted about Meloni's visit to the Browns' training facility on Tuesday.Check out the post below:Seeing the analyst's post, Brown replied with a quirky joke aimed at Deshaun Watson. The former Steelers wide receiver wrote:&quot;I know Deshaun Watson was nervous as s*it lmaooo.&quot;Brown was seemingly joking about Watson's troubled past. The Browns' quarterback was suspended for 11 games due to sexual misconduct allegations in 2022.Deshaun Watson's coach takes shot at Dillon Gabriel following Browns' preseason game against the EaglesDillon Gabriel made his preseason debut on Saturday as the Browns' starting quarterback against the Eagles. However, it seems like not everyone is impressed with the rookie's performance.Watson's coach, Quincy Avery, seemingly took a shot at Gabriel.&quot;Put your phones down. It's the preseason. The preseason can not confirm someone is ready for the NFL. It can confirm someone is not.&quot;Gabriel gave the Browns an early lead. The QB completed 13 out of 18 passes for 143 yards and had one interception. His efforts helped Cleveland win the game with a score of 22-13.It'll be interesting to see who the Browns will choose as their starting quarterback in the upcoming NFL season. The team will have to pick from Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.