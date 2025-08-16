Deshaun Watson's coach takes aim at Dillon Gabriel as Browns rookie struggles massively in preseason debut vs. Eagles

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel got his first snaps in a Cleveland Browns uniform on Saturday and Deshaun Watson's coach's reaction to his performance is drawing headlines.

Quincy Avery, who has trained Deshaun Watson and other NFL passers, urged fans not to put too much weight on August box scores.

"Put your phones down. It's the preseason. The preseason can not confirm someone is ready for the NFL. It can confirm someone is not," Avery said.

Dillon Gabriel opened with poise, directing Cleveland to an early touchdown by converting several third downs and leaning on a short passing rhythm.

But his follow-up drive ended when Philadelphia safety Andrew Mukuba jumped a pass and ran it back 75 yards.

He also absorbed a sack and struggled to push the ball downfield before giving way to Tyler Huntley.

Dillon Gabriel faces tough competition as Shedeur Sanders shines

NFL: Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers - Source: Imagn

Cleveland Brown is juggling one of the league’s most crowded quarterback competitions.

Deshaun Watson is unavailable as he continues to recover from last year’s Achilles' surgery. He is focusing on rehab work while the Browns lean on depth options in practice and preseason games.

Veteran Joe Flacco remains the top option on the depth chart, while Kenny Pickett and rookie Shedeur Sanders are both sidelined with injuries.

Sanders flashed in the Browns’ preseason opener, drawing praise from former Cleveland quarterback Johnny Manziel. He called Shedeur “prepared for the moment” in an interview last week.

"I think he is unique," Manziel told USA TODAY.

"He beats to his own drum. He is going to be different than a lot of guys that you're going to see around the league ... Looking at it from an outside perspective, somebody that obviously has ties to Cleveland, just keep going, keep balling, keep trying to get better ... Eventually his day's going to come to where he is the starter there and hopefully he can make the most of it."

Dillon Gabriel, meanwhile, entered the league with the résumé of a seasoned college starter.

Over six years at UCF, Oklahoma and Oregon, he logged 63 starts and earned Big Ten MVP honors last fall.

