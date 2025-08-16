"Way better than Shedeur Sanders" - NFL fans react as Dillon Gabriel leads sensational first drive for Browns vs. Eagles

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel made an instant impact with his first-ever drive in the preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The rookie finally got the chance to prove himself as he was selected to open Saturday's game against the defending Super Bowl champions.As the game kicked off, Gabriel displayed impressive skill. He found his targets seamlessly, and his drive led to a touchdown, giving the Browns an early lead.Check out the video below:The fans are impressed with the rookie's skills, and some even believe that he is better than his fellow rookie, Shedeur Sanders. Check out some of the fan reactions below:&quot;Dillon Gabriel wayyy better than Sanders!! He’s got accuracy,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;It’s not as hyped as watching Shedeur Sanders play though because Deion is his dad,&quot; tweeted a fan.&quot;Browns might of hit on two qbs in the draft after not being able to draft one for 20+ years,&quot; this fan wrote.Check out some more fan reactions below:&quot;GABRIEL LEADS THEM RIGHT DOWN THE FIELD. WAY BETTER THAN SANDERS,&quot; this fan wrote.&quot;Yeah sadly Sanders will prob be a backup on a different team,&quot; tweeted another fan.&quot;If this was Shedeur there’d have been 5 tweets about how great he is,&quot; stated this fan.Shedeur Sanders started the Browns' preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers on August 9. He also played an impressive game and helped his team win 30-10. However, he suffered an injury during a joint practice session with the Eagles on Wednesday. This allowed Dillion to finally get the opportunity to start his first-ever NFL game this offseason.Browns HC Kevin Stefanski gave an update on Shedeur Sanders' status ahead of the Eagles gameRookie QB Shedeur Sanders hurt his oblique and was ruled out of participating in the preseason game on Saturday. On Thursday, coach Kevin Stefanski addressed the media and gave an update on the QB's status.&quot;Felt it early, I think, warming up and felt it throughout individuals, and we took a look at it,&quot; the coach said. &quot;If it's a right guard, you can play through that. When it's a quarterback, you kind of need that muscle to throw. So unfortunately, we're going to put him down for a little bit here.&quot;We'll treat it day to day and see how it responds, but we need to be smart because he's a thrower. You can't push those things. We'll work through all those things. Snoop [Tyler Huntley] knows exactly what to do and how to do it. We'll see who else is available, but we have to get through today before I know that.&quot;It will be interesting to see if Dillon Gabriel can lead the Browns to victory tonight just like Sanders did in his first preseason game.