Antonio Brown continues social media tirade, takes aim at Joe Biden with racially motivated post

Antonio Brown continued his social media tirade and this time Joe Biden was the one in his crosshairs. The former wide receiver took aim at the President of the United States with unflattering pictures.

Joe Biden has had a history of getting too close and personal with those he is interacting and Brown reposted those pictures again and labeled them with the heading,

"C*acker of the Day"

Antonio Brown's Joe Biden broadside part of his wider disdain at the world

Not only was Antonio Brown's take on Joe Biden racist, it was not even the last time post where he lobbed that particular insult at someone else. He has carried on with the theme of using that term against a white person that he does not agree with. Based on the caption, it promises to be a daily feature.

His latest victim was Adam Schefter. The NFL insider had been part of the wider media ecosystem that broke the news of Russell Wilson joining the Pittsburgh Steelers after being cut by the Denver Broncos. But Brown believed that his media organization deserved credit as they had reported on it two days ago.

Even though Adam Schefter explained that the former Super Bowl-winning quarterback did not sign a couple of days ago, the ex-NFL player remained unmoved. He unmasked personal communication and posted it online.

So far, both Joe Biden and Adam Schefter have kept to themselves and not responded to Antonio Brown. It also, therefore, marks a sad chapter of the former wide receiver's career. There was a time when a leading NFL player criticizing the President of the United States would have been one of the biggest stories on the newsfeed. Unfortunately, the former Steelers star is not that person anymore.

It shows his waning credibility and influence and more than anything that is what Antonio Brown seems to be struggling with. He has been part of bizarre turns of events and downright putrid social media comments ever since he threw away his NFL career after walking out on his team when were playing.

Joe Biden has a tough road to re-election ahead. He will have to worry about a lot of different people who do not want him to win. Chief among them are his political opponents and their surrogates. But given where Antonio Brown's general standing with the public is today, the President will not mind him saying whatever he wants.