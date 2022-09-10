Antonio Brown teases NFL return by posting a clip of him toasting Cowboys' defense 

Antonio Brown hasn't been on an NFL team since he was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following the game against the New York Jets last year. Brown left the field after removing his jersey while the match was still in progress.

Brown has been busy growing in the music industry, and credit to him, he has excelled in that too. The former Bucs WR has been performing at numerous concerts as well, and his fans loved it.

Despite Brown being successful in his new venture, he has continued to hint at a possible return to the NFL. Throughout the course of the offseason, Brown has continued to pitch the idea of him being with the Dallas Cowboys.

Since the Cowboys lost Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns in the offseason, they are short on options in their receiving corp. As a result, Brown thinks he would be a good fit for their team.

Brown recently posted a video on his Twitter account. The video was of him scoring a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys while playing for the Buccaneers.

Even though Brown has tried continuously to get signed by the Cowboys, Jerry Jones, the owner of the Cowboys, has shut down the possibility of signing the receiver. When asked about the Cowboys' interest in Brown, Jones gave a very simple answer to TMZ:

"We're good," Jones says of AB's interest. "But, we want to give these young guys a real chance to make this team."

Brown was also spotted wearing the Baltimore Ravens jersey a couple of times in the offseason. They too are short on receiving options, and a move for Brown might be in the thoughts of the team from the AFC North.

Why hasn't Antonio Brown been signed by a team yet?

During his tenure with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Antonio Brown showed that despite his antics, he is still a great football player.

Brown is currently 34 years old and can contribute well to a side. He hasn't been signed yet by a team because of a couple of reasons.

Firstly, he isn't healthy yet, and needs to go through surgery before he is ready to play in the league. Moreover, not many teams can handle his strong personality, and due to that, they aren't pursuing Brown. However, this situation can change pretty quickly if Brown is 100% healthy and ready to go.

Antonio Brown could come in handy for many teams in the playoffs, and that is a situation to keep an eye on.

