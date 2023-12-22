Antonio Brown recently called out Ryan Clark after the former Pittsburgh Steelers safety referred to Brown as a 'cancer' in the locker room. Clark's comments came after George Pickens' recent behavior, both on and off the field was questioned.

Pickens has been frustrated with his role on the team, and in their last game, he didn't block the opposition's players for his running back. Clark said that the Steelers have always had a locker room cancer, from Brown to JuJu Smith-Schuster to Chase Claypool and now Pickens.

After hearing what Clark said, Antonio Brown went on a fiery rant against his former teammate. Here's what Brown said:

"What I got to do with this keep my d*ck out your mouth Ryan Smalls! I’m the best Steeler WR all time check stats hell u talm bout cancer I was the savior ! Matthew can u post me n Hines stats here."

Brown mentioned himself as the savior of the franchise, which is somewhat true. Although he didn't win a Super Bowl with the Steelers, the 35-year-old wide receiver was one of the best players in his position.

This is not the first time that Antonio Brown lashed out at Ryan Clark. Despite playing for four years together, they apparently are not on good terms with each other.

Is George Pickens becoming the new Antonio Brown?

George Pickens was drafted by the Steelers in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. There is no denying that he is a very good player who has the ability to become one of the best players in the league. However, given how poor the Steelers' offense has been this season, he has often looked frustrated.

That has resulted in poor commitment from him on the team and people have begun comparing him to Antonio Brown. However, for him to act like Brown, Pickens first needs to become the player the Super Bowl-winning wide receiver was.

Brown played 130 games for the Steelers in which he had 837 receptions for 11,207 yards and 79 touchdowns. In comparison, Pickens has 104 catches for 1,615 yards and eight touchdowns in 31 games for the franchise.

Pickens' career is certainly off to a better start than Brown's as the latter was a special teams player earlier in his career. However, the Georgia product should avoid getting into conflicts with other players and coaches as he is too good of a player to get released or traded by the franchise such early into his career.

