"We don’t want you" - Antonio Brown dumps Keyshia Cole after singer disses NFL star on Instagram live

Antonio Brown and R&B star Keyshia Cole’s reported romance appears to be over as soon as it began. After a month or so of dating, with a publicized social media post and a collaboration between the two on Brown’s debut album Paradigm, the pair have called it quits.

In an Instagram Live chat with her friend EJ King, Cole indicated that she did not like Brown’s previous post in which the wide receiver wrote:

“You Ain’t Pimpin Until You Hit An RnB Diva. #FreeAgent #KeepPimpin.”

Cole said:

“It was a little harsh.Maybe he doesn’t know that it was a little harsh for him to say that. Even me speaking to him, he was like, ‘Do you want me to change the caption?’ And I was like, ‘No, no I don’t want you to change the caption.’”

Cole returned to Instagram (this time via Stories) to reiterate her feelings:

“Yea I was big trippin..smh I see it now. I have a 12 year old. Like that type disrespect for what.. Nothing is worth that level of disrespect, especially when [you] don’t deserve it. Had so much love, respect and admiration fa you. Guess that wasn’t mutual.”

Brown, not known to leave without the last word, shot back with his response on the same day:

“Keyshia Cole, I’m a player man. We don’t want you Keyshia…I don’t go back. I go forward.”

Antonio Brown remains an interesting free agent in the NFL

After a successful first year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ultimately winning a Super Bowl, Antonio Brown left the Buccaneers in dramatic fashion (and literal fashion) in Week 17 against the New York Jets. The free-agent wide receiver is still waiting for an NFL team to come calling for his services.

Former teammate Richard Sherman commented that Brown’s talent at the wide receiver position puts him above most other receivers in the NFL even today. Although the two did not face each other often (Sherman played in the National Football Conference for years with the Seahawks while Brown played for the Steelers in the American Football Conference), the star cornerback did see Brown on the practice field when the two played for the Buccaneers.

Sherman credited Brown for his work ethic and being a competitor on the football field. While Brown has already played for four different teams in the last four years, there will be an NFL team that will need help at wide receiver sooner, if not later.

