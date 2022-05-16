“You Ain’t Pimpin Until You Hit An RnB Diva” - Antonio Brown causes a stir after posting video involving rumored love interest Keyshia Cole

Antonio Brown might not currently be on an NFL roster, but the mercurial former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver is making waves in the music industry. This time, Brown may be teaming up with R&B star Keyshia Cole in and outside of the studio. Back in April, Brown posted -- and subsequently deleted -- a clip of Cole sporting an “AB” tattoo.

On Saturday, May 14, 2022, Brown reposted the same clip with an updated caption:

“You ain’t pimpin until you hit a RnB Diva #FreeAgent #KeepPimpin”

Although not confirmed, the pair’s social media activity set off rumors of Brown and Cole being in a relationship together. Cole even took to Instagram Stories and posted several pics of the two hanging out.

She captioned her post with a simple statement of affection:

“Miss him! A lot.”

Antonio Brown and Keisha Cole collaborated on his debut album Paradigm

Although Antonio Brown has not formally retired from the NFL, the former Pittsburgh Steelers, Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots, and Buccaneers wide receiver is a free agent, available to any contender looking for a boost to their wide receiver corps -- and willing to take a risk on bearing any possible on-field or off-field antics.

In the meantime, Brown is hard at work on his debut album titled Paradigm. Keyshia Cole collaborated with Brown on the first single “Don’t Leave.” The R&B star indicated to TMZ Sports that she would not have worked with Brown if she did not think he was a talented music artist.

Brown, in an interview with Complex, disclosed that, while he loves working on his music, his first love is still football:

“I’m a football player, man. I’m a professional athlete. Let’s not get that twisted. That’s my main thing,”.

Brown also added that teams are reportedly still interested in his service:

“A couple teams called.”

The last time fans saw Antonio Brown on a football field, he took off his jersey after a spat with the Buccaneers coaching staff and walked off the field in the team’s Week 18 matchup against the New York Jets in New Jersey. In the previous 2020/2021 NFL season, Brown helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win their second Super Bowl title in franchise history against the Kansas City Chiefs.

