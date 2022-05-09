"He took money from the NFL" - 3-time Pro Bowler backs Antonio Brown for slamming Colin Kaepernick

Antonio Brown ruffled some feathers when talking about Colin Kaepernick this week, as he mentioned that Kaepernick

"...don't want to play man. He was trash...He already took the money"

Now knowing Antonio Brown, there was mockery at the richness of a man calling another person 'trash', considering his various transgressions over the course of his NFL career.

The latest among such behavior currently sees him without an NFL team after he walked out on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers mid-game against the New York Jets. However, at least one person has agreed with his views: 3-time Pro Bowler Shawne Merriman.

Shawne Merriman urges people to ignore Antonio Brown but heed his views on Colin Kaepernick

Shawne Merriman came to Antonio Brown's defense, saying that a lot of people hold the same opinion about Colin Kaepernick. In an interview with TMZ, he urged those listening to ignore the messenger and focus on the message.

It is tough, to be fair to many people, to ignore a messenger who comes with such baggage. But Shawne Merriman enumerated the reasons why he believed the message itself was cogent.

“We get the message but people aren’t trying to listen to the messenger.”

He laid out his reasons why he believes Colin Kaepernick is not deserving of the respect that many are giving him. Merriman pointed out that the former NFL quarterback has always financially benefited from his position wherever he can.

He also pointed out that Kaepernick had the chance to get back in the NFL before and bailed out at the last moment.

“He took the money from the NFL. The settlement. The Nike commercials — all these things... and these opportunities that he’s had to get back in the NFL, and just hasn’t.”

Merriman was referring to the commercials where Nike has made Kaepernick the face of their brand because of his activism. He also mentioned that Kaepernick had the chance to attend a special NFL workout designed only for him, but chose to switch venues and have a private workout at the last moment.

There have been further criticisms of Colin Kaepernick for wanting to get back into the NFL while simultaneously comparing it to slavery.

Ultimately, it seems that because it was Antonio Brown, a lot of people might have been dismissive of what he said. But Shawn Merriman's comments show that Brown is not alone in thinking that about Kaepernick.

